SNL's "Every Teen Girl Murder Suspect on Law & Order" Is Alarmingly Accurate

This Season 44 "Weekend Update" appearance starred Brittainy, a student who's supposed to be reviewing books and definitely didn't stab her best friend after a big alcohol party.

If you've seen Law & Order or any of its many spinoffs, you've likely met a version of Brittainy, a character embodied by cast member Melissa Villaseñor in Season 44 of Saturday Night Live. Even Sarah Hyland has played a version of this particular archetype of in the Dick Wolf universe.

In a "Weekend Update" segment from November 3, 2018, master impressionist Villaseñor joined Colin Jost as a character there to recommend the hottest YA novels... but we all should have known that wasn't going to happen when she was introduced as "Every Teen Girl Murder Suspect on Law & Order."

"I don't have to tell you anything," Brittainy tells Colin Jost. "Not until my lawyer gets here!"

No one at the "Update" desk was accusing Brittainy of murder, yet she spent her time on live TV admitting that, after attending a big alcohol party to look at Carrie's boyfriend, she had stabbed her friend Logan and now her body was in the trunk of her car. But Brittainy didn't do anything! She doesn't know anything! She only stabbed her as a joke, but "Logan took it the wrong way and started bleeding."

SNL had parodied Law & Order before

In a Season 32 episode, Amy Poehler played an acting coach who specialized in teaching actors to play bit parts on Law & Order. Host Jake Gyllenhaal played an actor performing a scene in which he stacked crates while talking to cops, before acting out various activities (running, fishing, riding a garbage truck) and then had to react to finding a dead body — you can watch that sketch on SNL's TikTok here.

Melissa Villaseñor, Colin Jost, and Michael Che during the Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live Season 44, Episode 4 on November 3, 2018. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Teens can be terrifying in the Law & Order universe

Some of Law & Order's absolute scariest culprits are the kids and teens who have learned to hide their murderous tendencies, and Brittainy would fit right in, even if she did give up her confession a little too easily, without anyone asking. She's reminiscent of parts played by stars like Sarah Hyland, Kate Mara, and Lili Reinhart.

The Law & Order franchise has always known for hiring every working actor in New York City at some point. And that includes SNL stars! Darrell Hammond, Ana Gasteyer, Martin Short, Joe Piscopo, Chevy Chase and Dan Akroyd have all made memorable appearances. Hacks actress and Season 34 Featured Player Michaela Watkins showed up in Season 24 of Law & Order as a judge with some dark secrets.

Watch Every Teen Girl Murder Suspect on Law & Order visit "Weekend Update" from Season 44, Episode 4 above, and watch any episode of SNL any time on Peacock.