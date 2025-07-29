The reality star needed a break from her busy life in this Season 47 sketch.

Kim Kardashian and Aidy Bryant Went Full Freaky Friday in SNL's "The Switch"

Even rich and famous reality stars crave a break from their busy lives sometimes.

In Saturday Night Live's pretaped sketch "The Switch," October 9, 2021 Host Kim Kardashian got that break, and came to regret it. Kardashian and Season 47 cast member Aidy Bryant pulled a Freaky Friday and swapped lives for what was supposed to be just one day, yet it quickly turned into a nightmare for Kardashian.

In the sketch, Bryant and Kardashian eat salads together while Bryant marvels at what it must be like to live as a Kardashian.

"I mean, your life seems so exciting," Bryant says. "Jets and sisters and an underpants company...Oh, Kim, are you crying?"

Kardashian wipes away an invisible tear.

"I'm just so busy all the time," she says. "I just want one, normal, boring day. Kind of like the day you have everyday."

"Ouch, but it's true," Bryant admits. "I kinda wish we could just switch places."

Funnily enough, Kardashian just happens to have a magic clock hiding under the table.

"Wait a minute," Bryant says. "You want to use this clock's dark magic to switch places for 24 hours without anyone knowing?"

After one chant of, "Tick tock 1 and tick tock 2, you are me and I am you, for one day," the switch is a success. Now Bryant gets to wear chic, skintight, monochromatic looks to red carpets and photoshoots while Kardashian sits in Bryant's SNL office and fields a pitch about playing Paula Deen. As she explores Bryant's 200 SPF "medical grade sunscreen" and meets her husband (played by SNL co-head writer Streeter Seidell), the real Bryant gets on Instagram as Kardashian.

"Hey guys. I just wanted to show you that I'm wearing, like, a little brown bra, and, um, it feels really cool, really different than my usual very firm girdle," Bryant tells Kardashian's followers. "So yeah, I think I pretty much decided I'm gonna stay like this forever. Like I'm not gonna do the clock stuff again, ever."

Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian fell for Aidy Bryant as Kim Kardashian in SNL's "The Switch" sketch

While Bryant hangs out with Kris Jenner and introduces Khloe Kardashian to the concept of milkshakes, Kardashian shows up to confront her and demand the magical clock back. Bryant is not having it, and throws out an insult that is so specific to Bryant herself and yet so effective.

"Go back to Arizona, you stupid lizard trash!"

Jenner just so happens to find the clock and a fight ensues, with a twist ending that could change the Kardashian family forever...so long as Bryant can keep that magical clock under lock and key.

