Malin Ackerman, Katie Lowes, and Jamie Ray Newman reacted to the fake trailer and all but screamed at Amy Poehler's topless scene.

Hunting Wives' Cast Has Seen SNL's Parody with Aubrey Plaza and They're Freaking Out

Thanks to the behind-the-scenes digital teams at Saturday Night Live, sketches hit the internet fast on the same night — including all of Host Amy Poehler's from the October 11 episode. And her "Hunting Wives Season 2 Trailer" parody got right in front of real cast members Malin Ackerman, Katie Lowes, and Jamie Ray Newman that very same night.

Judging by their reaction, the three actresses were thrilled.

"Millions of Americans tuned in for season 1 of The Hunting Wives, the straight-but-lesbian, horny, Republican, murder drama," a voiceover said at the top of the pretaped sketch.

"Look what the cat dragged in," Poehler, playing Ackerman's character Margo, says to Sophie (Chloe Fineman) — and immediately taking her top down.

"Thighs will be squeezed. Guns will be drawn," the voice-over teases, as characters played by Season 51 cast Sarah Sherman and Ashley Padilla draw firearms on Margo and Sophie (but in a fun, sexy way, of course).

Aubrey Plaza plays a woman new to Maple Brook

Aubrey Plaza, who has previously joined forces with her friend and former Parks and Recreation cast mate on SNL, pops up as a woman who's new to town.

"Hey, ladies, I'm new here. I just moved from California," she tells the gang.

"We're just making mimosas," Margo tells her. "Pull up a chair."

"Oh, I've never made mimosas before," Plaza's character says.

"I'll show you," says Sophie, and soon they're all sensually crafting brunch beverages together — until Plaza's character reveals information that has them drawing their guns again.

Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, host Amy Poehler, Chloe Fineman as Sophie, and special guest Aubrey Plaza during "The Hunting Wives Season 2 Trailer" Saturday Night Live sketch on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Photo: Ester Kuhn/NBC

The Hunting Wives cast loved Saturday Night Live's parody

Chloe Fineman reshared the video of Ackerman, Lowes, and Newman reacting to the sketch (watch it here). "I'm sorry, this is the best thing ever," she captioned the clip, which saw the Hunting Wives cast covering their mouths in disbelief and laughing as they saw their characters get the SNL treatment.

"HUNTING WIVES ON SNL! We were DYING," Lowes wrote in her post, saying "Love you" to the sketch's cast.

"It’s just us and the beans baby!" their costar Brittany Snow commented.

