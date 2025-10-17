SNL's First Batch of November Hosts & Musical Guests Are So Talented (DETAILS)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live's first November 2025 shows.

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live continues with three brand new shows coming in November.

Miles Teller will host on November 1 with Musical Guest Brandi Carlile. Teller made his hosting debut on October 1, 2022 in Season 48, and this will be the actor's second appearance as Host. Carlile has performed as Musical Guest three times, including the Season 50 episode where she shared the stage with Elton John, and even flew in to join a sketch.

After Teller and Carlile, all the November SNL headliners are also first-timers.

On November 8, comedian Nikki Glaser will host with Musical Guest sombr, marking both their debut episodes.

On November 15, actor Glen Powell makes his hosting debut with Musical Guest Olivia Dean, also making her first SNL appearance.

The first three episodes of the season also featured a mix of new and familiar faces. Bad Bunny marked his second episode as Host with the Season 51 premiere, while October 11 Host Amy Poehler had previously hosted twice after spending seven years as a cast member. Musical Guests Doja Cat and Role Model both made their SNL debuts, while the October 18 Host and Musical Guest, Sabrina Carpenter, is both new and returning.

While she performed as Musical Guest for the Season 49 finale, this is her first go-round as Host.

Learn more about the upcoming guests below!

Miles Teller attends the 2025 Road to the Golden Globes Party during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 6, 2025; Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York; Glen Powell attends the Red Carpet Premiere of "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage; Amy Sussman/WireImage

November 1: Miles Teller and Brandi Carlile

Host Miles Teller stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner in the upcoming movie Eternity, and is also known for Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash. He's only headlined SNL once before on the Season 48 premiere, but he did get a sweet spot in the audience for SNL50. He even got to appear as a guest on Bronx Beat.

Musical Guest Brandi Carlile is releasing her eighth studio album Returning to Myself on October 24. This will be her fourth overall episode of SNL, and her third as solo Musical Guest. She performed in Season 50 with Elton John and Host Jack Black, and sang "The Joke" for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

November 8: Nikki Glaser and sombr

Host Nikki Glaser is a comedian who garnered major attention for killing it on The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. After she earned an Emmy nomination for her special Someday You'll Die, she told Deadline she hoped her success would let her to three things: working with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, sitting in a VIP box for a Taylor Swift show, and hosting SNL.

Musical Guest sombr is a 20-year-old musician whose real name is Shane Michael Boose. He hit it big on TikTok with his 2025 singles "Back to Friends" and "Undressed."

November 15: Glen Powell and Olivia Dean

Host Glen Powell is an actor and writer who stars in the upcoming film The Running Man, as well as the TV show Chad Powers. He also starred in Twisters and appeared in Top Gun: Maverick with Teller. Powell will be making his hosting debut, though he did cameo when his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney hosted in Season 49.

Musical Guest Olivia Dean is a British artist who has been releasing music since 2018. She broke out in 2025 partly thanks to being included on the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy soundtrack in February and also for her viral song "Man I Need," from her album The Art of Loving.

