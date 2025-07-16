Rachel Dratch & Seth Meyers Were Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in SNL's Parody

Lindsay Lohan starred in this 2004 sketch about the Boy Who Lived getting very distracted.

Even wizards have to deal with teenage hormones.

When Lindsay Lohan hosted Saturday Night Live in 2004, she joined Season 29 cast members Rachel Dratch, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Will Forte, and Horatio Sanz in a sketch parodying Harry Potter. The Prisoner of Azkaban was arriving in theaters the same year, so it was the perfect opportunity for Lohan to step into Emma Watson's role in a sketch that addresses two of a Hogwarts preteen's most terrifying threats: Voldemort and puberty.

Harry Potter (Dratch) and Ron Weasley (Meyers) have returned to school for a new year. But a familiar problem remains, as Dratch's Harry announces that "Voldemort's returned and he's trying to kill me. Again!"

They clearly need help from the most bookish one of the trio, Hermione Granger (Lohan). But when Hermione arrives, Harry and Ron are completely distracted by the fact that she grew up quite a bit over the summer.

Lindsay Lohan put a new spin on Emma Watson's Hermione role on SNL

The boys can mostly only stutter in Hermione's presence, while Ron's older brothers Fred and George Weasely (Chris Parnell and Jimmy Fallon) try to hit on her with actual words. But the young wizard isn't interested in anything other than defeating Voldemort.

Dratch steals the show as a very small and very squeaky Harry, who can no longer function after watching Hermione read from a spell book with a very large magnifying glass. When Lohan's Hermione asks Harry what he thinks the text means, his eyes grow wide.

"I don't know," he says. "But it's making me nervous and sweaty."

Will Forte, Rachel Dratch, Lindsay Lohan, and Seth Meyers during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 28, Episode 18 on May 1, 2004. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Will Forte also shows up as Severus Snape, who'd later be played by Bill Hader in Season 29.

Lindsay Lohan's hosting debut also featured "Debbie Downer: Disney World"

While Lohan would go on to host SNL three more times in 2005, 2006, and 2012. But her 2004 appearance was historic.

Mean Girls was released one day earlier, and Freaky Friday had come out the year before. Her album, Speak, and lead single "Rumors" would come out a few months later, so it was an exciting time in Lohan's career. And Lohan helped introduce the world to a beloved recurring character in a little sketch about a family reunion trip to Disney World that got ruined by one weird aunt.

In both the dress rehearsal and the live show, "Debbie Downer: Disney World" went completely off the rails as Debbie Downer's horrible fun facts about feline AIDs (the number one killer of domestic cats) and the greehouse effect sent the cast into hysterics. Dratch could barely contain her laughter long enough to get her lines out, but a legend was born anyway.

Lohan and Fallon reminisced about the sketch during the Freakier Friday's November 2024 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"You were the one who made everyone else laugh," Lohan told Fallon, blaming him for cracking up. "It was my first time on SNL. I was so nervous!"

"The whole place was shaking. The room, the whole SNL, the audience, everyone was laughing," Fallon recalled.

"It set such a good tone, though, for the show, because then it's just comfortable after that," Lohan added. Learn more about the making of the iconic "Debbie Downer" sketch here.