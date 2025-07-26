Donald Trump Met Steve Harvey in SNL's "Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition"

In Season 44, Saturday Night Live envisioned an impending government shutdown as a game of Deal or No Deal.

Alec Baldwin guest starred as Donald Trump in the cold open on January 19, 2019, which replaced the Deal or No Deal models with political figures offering various solutions to budgetary problems. It was a real who's-who of the 2019 Congress, featuring Nancy Pelosi (Kate McKinnon), Maxine Waters (Leslie Jones), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor), Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat), Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett), as well as rapper Cardi B (Ego Nwodim). Kenan Thompson played Steve Harvey, filling in for the game show's usual host Howie Mandel.

Between 2016 and 2020, Baldwin played Trump over 40 times, despite not being a cast member (though he is the person who's hosted SNL the most times). The 30 Rock star only hosted once during that period, on February 11, 2017, but made regular cameos throughout the first Trump election and presidency. Baldwin retired his version of the character in 2020, but he was neither the first nor the last star to impersonate the TV host-turned-political figure on SNL.

Donald Trump has been played by 10 different performers on SNL

Season 14 cast member Phil Hartman was the first to take on the role in 1988, with fellow cast member Jan Hooks playing his then-wife Ivana Trump.

Darrell Hammond, whose tenure as a cast member is only surpassed by Thompson, played Trump from 1999 to 2011, then returned to make cameos from 2015 to 2016.

Season 50 cast member James Austin Johnson was hired as a featured player for Season 47 in 2021, taking on the role of Trump full-time after going viral online for his impression.

In between those tremendous runs, other actors played Trump in short-lived or one-off sketches. Cast members Taran Killam, Jason Sudeikis, and even Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer all took a stab at the job, while Shane Gillis and John Cena both shared their impressions when they hosted.

Gillis turned into Trump over the course of a sketch about his branded sneakers, while Cena portrayed Trump's vision of himself in a sketch called "Through Donald's Eyes."

Thompson also tried out his own impression, though technically he was playing "Darius Trump" in an Empire-style TV parody called "Them Trumps."

The Trump family has also been portrayed on the SNL stage. In Season 50's "The White Potus," Scarlett Johansson played daughter Ivanka Trump while Mikey Day and Alex Moffat reprised their "Weekend Update" characters Don Jr. and Eric Trump, respectively.

Watch "Deal or No Deal Cold Open" from Season 44, Episode 10 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.