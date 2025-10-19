Sabrina Carpenter and the Kel Squad Sang Taylor Swift in SNL's Domingo Cold Open

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Host Sabrina Carpenter rejoined the Kel Squad in Saturday Night Live's October 18 cold open, in which Marcello Hernández's Domingo complicated Kelsey and Matt's marriage once again. To the tunes of today's hottest pop songs, of course.

Songs by Taylor Swift and Season 50 Host Lady Gaga got the Domingo parody treatment, sang by Carpenter and Sarah Sherman alongside Season 51 cast members Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska, following Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner's departures.

"Domingo Cold Open" began with Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) wishing her husband Matt (Andrew Dismukes) a happy 30th — and to celebrate, she brought some "special guests." His best friends? Nope: Hers, of course.

"For those of you who I haven't met, I'm Kelsey's childhood bestie, and we went to nursing school together," Carpenter's character told the party. "Although I unfortunately didn't graduate, 'cause I realized that hours are, like, super long, and I don't like helping people."

The Kel Squad soon launched into song to describe their latest trip with Kelsey, to find Matt a birthday present: "They say Disney is the most magical place on Earth, but we're banned from there, so we went to Nashville!"

Sabrina Carpenter and the Kel Squad parodied Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Alex Warren in SNL's "Domingo Cold Open"

A reworked version of Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" set the scene.

"Our Kelsey called us 'cause she wanted to / Find a really good gift for Matthew," Carpenter, Sherman, Padilla, and Slowikowska sang. "We were available because we love her, and 'cause wanted the Delta points."

"Wow, you ladies sure love traveling together. Why are your schedules so open?" Matt wondered, fairly.

"And Kelsey set one boundary, She said this trip was meant to be /Just to about gift for Matt and not about (about!) seeing the one guy she was thinking of," they belted out.

And they weren't done: "But we went out, Kel sat alone in the hotel / Said, 'I don't really fell well' 'I need to be alone'/ When we got home, we pulled back all of the covers / And we saw that there was just a bunch of pillows! We checked in with the front desk /They said, she left / In a bikini about four hours ago! She was holding two grand in cash and she only chose to bring her burner phone / One night with Domingo!"

Marcello Hernández as Domingo during Saturday Night Live's "Domingo Cold Open" on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The crew's parody of Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" naturally had them chanting "D-O-M-I-N-G-O, Domiiingooo" as the lyrics revealed Kelsey got a Brazilian before seeing a certain "man with a goatee and a gold chain at the bar," adding that Kelsey said "as a lover, Matt is subpar."

And then Domingo sailed in to explain his situation via his version of Alex Warren's smash hit "Ordinary."

"I know that you took a vow, but I am so well-endowed / Kelsey, we got a noise complaint, We shook the whole hotel," he sang, as the Kel squad backed him up. "I come in and out of your life 'cause I respect that you are a wi-i-i-fe!"

Honestly, it's time for Matt to stop standing in the way of true love.

Sabrina Carpenter played Sophie in the SNL50 special's Domingo sketch

Carpenter joined the world of Domingo during February 16's SNL50: The Anniversary Special, also playing Kelsey's best friend Sophie, who'd then just been released from prison. But Carpenter's technically been part of the mythology from the very beginning, since Ariana Grande parodied "Espresso" in the very first Domingo sketch (watch that here). Can you believe that was only a year ago?!