SNL's "Chippendales Audition" Sketch Was Chris Farley's Star-Making Moment

The two men were "Working for the Weekend" as they danced up a sweat in the iconic sketch.

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 16: "Chippendales Audition” starring Host Patrick Swayze and Season 16 cast members Chris Farley, Kevin Nealon, Mike Myers, and Jan Hooks.

Chris Farley was a tour de force whirlwind of comedic talent during his five seasons as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and the star of many unforgettable sketches.

Case in point: "Chippendales Audition," starring Chris Farley and October 27, 1990, Host Patrick Swayze, fresh off of starring in the 1990 box office hit Ghost. The two played hopeful dancers competing to be the newest member of the infamous mens' dance troupe.

Incredibly, "Chippendales Audition" was only Farley's fourth sketch — and the very first one that he starred in.

SNL's "Chippendales" sketch was written by Jim Downey

"Chippendales" was written by Jim Downey, a longtime SNL writer and sometime sketch performer responsible for sketches like "First Citywide Change Bank."

The judges panel (played by Season 16 cast members Kevin Nealon, Mike Myers, and Jan Hooks) exposit that the two dancers — Adrian (Patrick Swayze) and Barney (Chris Farley) — have already gone through a five hour audition and three callbacks, but they only have the budget to hire one of them.

Patrick Swayze as Adrian and Chris Farley as Barney during "Chippendales Audition" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 16 Episode 4. Photo: Al Levine/NBC

Adrian and Barney are called out onstage to show off their moves, dancing to "Working for the Weekend" by Loverboy. Eventually ripping off their shirts, they mesmerize the judges with hip thrusts, spins, and head-banging — all while still sporting Chippendales' signature bowties, of course.

The judges unsurprisingly decide to hire Adrian — but they admit that it was a close call between the two, despite the dancers' obvious physical differences.

Lorne Michaels called Chris Farley "an athlete"

The sketch premiered almost 35 years ago, but it is still regarded as one of the show's most iconic, with more than 9.7 million views on SNL's YouTube. In The Chris Farley Show, a 2009 oral history of Farley's life produced by Tanner Colby and and Chris Farley's brother Tom Farley Jr., SNL writer Robert Smigel said (quotes via The Ringer), “I’d say it’s one of the funniest sketches in the history of the show."

Farley died in 1997, and in a 1998 Rolling Stone posthumous feature about Farley, SNL creator Lorne Michaels called him "an athlete."

"He knew how to use his body," Michaels explained. "He was incredibly funny with it, and, as they say in football, he could play hurt."

Smigel also compared Farley's gifts to those of an athlete. In an April 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the longtime SNL writer said “What was amazing about the sketch and what people forget is that Farley was incredibly nimble."

“He was an athlete, and he danced incredibly well in that sketch, actually. And he had this fantastic energy. And in a way, it was like a very empowering sketch. I think that’s what people felt the first time they watched it, like, ‘Look at this guy go and be completely proud, just unashamed and going for it," Smigel told Howard Stern when he brought up "Chippendale's Audition."

“He’s an amazing physical comedian! He was the most explosively funny person," Smigel continued. "I think most people who worked [at SNL] at that time would agree with that.”

Mike Myers knew "a star was born" during "Chippendales Audition" rehearsal

In The Chris Farley Show oral history, Nealon admitted that it was hard to keep a straight face while Farley dance in the sketch.

"I played one of the judges, and my experience was the same as anyone who's seen it on television," recalled Nealon. "I can't even think of the word to describe it. Incredulous, maybe? I did everything I could to keep a straight face."

As for Downey, he admitted, "We didn't know it was going to be as popular as it was. You never do. In read-through Chris is just sitting fully-clothed at the table while Lorne reads stage directions. We didn't know until he did it at dress," while Myers said, "I knew in rehearsal that a star was born."

"Chippendales Audition" was a star-making moment for the new SNL cast member.

