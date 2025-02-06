The 5 SNL Cast Members of Past and Present Co-Hosting TODAY with Jenna & Friends

Jenna Bush Hager is ringing in SNL 50 with some very special guests the week of February 10.

Jenna Bush Hager and some of her favorite Saturday Night Live stars are teaming up for one heck of a crossover next week.

SNL fans will want to tune in to TODAY with Jenna & Friends the week of February 10. Each morning, Hager will welcome a new late night cast member as her guest co-host. The big news was announced on February 6, and we're already freaking out over the lineup of scheduled stars: Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Mikey Day, Cheri Oteri, and Chloe Fineman.

The lineup puts so many fascinating scenarios into play. Will viewers see Hager and Poehler team up for a reprisal of an all-female Weekend Update piece? Will Hager try to compete with Fineman's unbelievable celeb impressions? It'll be the week that keeps on giving, that's for sure.

Hager made the announcement alongside current cast member Ego Nwodim, who had stepped in for co-hosting duties earlier in the week. Hager confessed that she "had so much fun hanging with an SNL star" this week that she couldn't resist bringing on more of the icons in the future.

"You guys are gonna be celebrating the 50th anniversary of SNL all week next week, we know that, so we thought, 'Let's invite our pals over,'" said Hager during the February 6 episode.

Nwodim assured Hager that she'd give her fellow SNL icons a proper heads-up on what the co-hosting experience would be like ahead of time!

Here's the official lineup:

Monday, February 10 : Amy Poehler

: Amy Poehler Tuesday, February 11 : Ana Gasteyer

: Ana Gasteyer Wednesday, February 12 : Mikey Day

: Mikey Day Thursday, February 13 : Cheri Oteri

: Cheri Oteri Friday, February 14: Chloe Fineman

Five SNL stars in five days means the laughs won't end beginning February 10 during TODAY's fourth hour.

Tune in to SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on February 14

We know how diehard SNL fans will be spending Valentine's Day. The long-running show is celebrating 50 years of comedy, and in honor of that unbelievable milestone, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, a live three-hour concert event is coming to fans everywhere exclusively on Peacock. After all, music has been just as embedded in SNL lore as the non-stop jokes and timeless sketches.

Hosted by legendary SNL alum Jimmy Fallon, the one-night-only special will feature an incredible lineup of musicians paying tribute to one of the most influential television shows ever. We'll be honest, it will be a music fan's dream:

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and you can stream it live on Peacock at 8pm ET/5pm PT on February 14.