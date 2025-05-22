The SNL Cast Can't Keep It Together In the Season 50 Blooper Reel

Not even the professional stage performers of Saturday Night Live are immune to the giggles. The show's released a blooper real days after the May 17 finale, and the video features the Season 50 cast and Hosts completely losing it all throughout the anniversary season.

November 2 Host John Mulaney can't handle James Austin Johnson riffing as Bob Dylan during his promo shoot, while Charli xcx struggles to hurl filthy insults at the boys of Please Don't Destroy (watch that hysterical cut-for-time sketch here). The pop star laughs after telling Ben Marshall, "You just charged into me like a rhino, you dead-eyed ginger," but shocks John Higgins (son of SNL writer and producer Steve Higgins) with her delivery of, "Speaking of things you don't deserve, how's your career going, daddy's boy?"

Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph crack Bowen Yang up in Season 50 bloopers

While Sarah Sherman gets plenty of star moments seducing a chimp in the "Beppo" sketch or being sprayed with red paint (on her birthday!), Bowen Yang also had a lot of fun this season. He giggles after calling Andy Samberg "Slamblerg" and can't make it through asking Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) if he can sing for her. He knocks over a microphone in the course of a magic trick and struggles to watch Heidi Gardner eat a giant hamburger, while Yang and Sherman can't stay serious in a soap opera moment from April 12 Host Jon Hamm's promo.

Poor Mikey Day might come out of this the worst of all: When he's "shot: with an arrow, he learns that Devon Walker's reaction to his death would be, "What the hell, dude?" And his lifeless body would be disrespectfully tickled by Walker and Gardner.

Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson pose for a Season 50 cast photo. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

How to watch all of Saturday Night Live Season 50

Watch the bloopers above, and if you don't recognize some of the sketches, have no fear! Every episode of Saturday Night Live is available to watch (and rewatch) on Peacock, and all cut-for-time sketches can be found on the SNL YouTube page.

For more peeks behind the scenes of the iconic comedy show, the 50th anniversary celebrations featured documentary content you don't want to miss. That includes Questlove and Oz Rodriquez's feature-length documentary about the music of SNL, and the four-part Beyond Saturday Night docuseries (which featured an awful lot of laughter off stage as well). All of the SNL50 specials are available on Peacock now.