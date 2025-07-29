SNL's Avatar Parody Starred Aubrey Plaza as a Wannabe Na'vi from Arizona

You may have to wait until December 2025 for Avatar: Fire and Ash, but Saturday Night Live already debuted their version of Avatar 3.

SNL parodied the massive movie franchise in a 2023 sketch simply titled "Avatar." It featured a clan of Na'vi trying to suss out any undercover humans. Jake Sully (Mikey Day) led the search for what reports described as two "butch ladies from Arizona," and he didn't have to look very hard. All he had to do was look to the two Na'vi (Heidi Gardner and Host Aubrey Plaza) wearing white tank tops and reflective sunglasses, sucking on vapes.

Suddenly, the whole group is realizing that the Na'vi called Vicki and Christine have been doing a lot of weird things. They constantly look down at their own bodies and say, "Whoa!," are wearing T-shirts and basketball shorts, and they put their own tails in their mouths just for fun.

SNL's "Avatar" was written by Heidi Gardner, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, and Ben Marshall

In an Instagram story, Gardner described the sketch as "AVATAR, but with Oakleys," and revealed that she "wrote this hot plate of Pandora" with the boys of Please Don't Destroy.

Heidi Gardner, Aubrey Plaza, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, and Sarah Sherman during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 48, Episode 10 on January 21, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

No one in SNL's "Avatar" sketch was actually painted blue

In the moments before the sketch cuts to commercial, viewers can see the biggest reveal of all: nothing was actually blue at all.

As the camera pulls away, the blue lights turn off, revealing that Plaza and the Season 48 cast are actually wearing orange and yellow costumes. Costume designer Tom Broecker explained the trick in a 2023 interview with Gold Derby.

"That was going to be a crazy feat and a quick change to figure out how to make people blue in three minutes and then make them un-blue in three minutes," he said. "It took about a day to technically figure out how that ultimately could happen. This whole idea was initially based upon some weird technical thing that happened last year on another show that somehow someone just flipped a switch in the control room, and all of a sudden everyone turned blue."

Unfortunately, that control room switch was a true fluke that no one could explain, so they had to recreate the effect from scratch by using color theory. If they put everyone in orange costumes and makeup, the right color of lighting could make them appear blue.

"So everyone was in an orange unitard, which allowed that to happen, and so you're watching the sketch going, 'Wow, this is really great,'" he explained. "And then we do a trick at the very end where we flip the switch and we see, all of a sudden, they pull back and you're like, 'Oh my god, they had to reverse everything!' In order for it to read blue, it had to be orange. If it had green in it, then the green had to be yellow..."

If SNL can do it in three minutes, you'd think James Cameron could have finished the second one in a little less than 12 years?

Watch "Avatar" from Season 48, Episode 10 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.