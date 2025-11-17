SNL's "AI Photos" Sketch Turns Precious Memories into Surrealist Nightmare Fuel

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Glen Powell, Mikey Day, and Veronika Slowikowska star as the subjects of old photos totally ruined by AI.

Before you give your grandparents the gift of old memories recreated with AI, take this Saturday Night Live sketch as a warning: Things may go very, very wrong.

In the November 15 "AI Photos" sketch, a group of grandkids (Marcello Hernández, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and Tommy Brennan) show their grandmother (Ashley Padilla) the "magic" of generative AI. They used an app to turn some of her old photos into video clips, allowing her to see her father (Host Glen Powell) and mother (Veronika Slowikowska) in action.

Unfortunately, AI is not actual magic, and so Grandma's photos fall victim to the technology's shortcomings. A photo of Dad just standing and waving works perfectly, but a photo of Dad barbecuing next to Mom turns into a horror movie when Mom starts smoking out of her hotdog and Dad starts barbecuing the family pet, who has no head.

"But why?" is Grandma's very relatable response to most of the photos.

"Sometimes the AI is weird," Fineman's character says. "But isn't it cool?" Sure?

Mikey Day had a "Ken Doll crotch" in SNL's "AI Photos" sketch

Things get even less cool from there. Mikey Day plays dad's best friend Cal, and in a photo at a bowling alley, it appears Cal lost a bet and had to take off his pants, revealing genuinely upsetting anatomy.When Mom appears to be cut in half, Grandma doesn't want to see any more photos. It's a good thing too, because Nathan (Hernández) is running out of credits on the app, and he doesn't want to pay for more.

Anyone who's played around with AI in real life will know things could have gotten much worse for Grandma's photos than a mom with no legs and a dog with no head, though multiple YouTube commenters agreed that at least one bit of imagery was pretty bad.

"That Mikey Day Ken doll reveal will haunt my dreams," wrote one, while another said, "Mikey Day with smooth Ken doll leggings is genuine nightmare fuel."

"I'm so glad SNL has immortalized this special, insane era we live in," wrote another commenter, though it could have been even more realistic. As another fan pointed out, "Clearly fake: everyone had the correct number of fingers."

Watch "AI Photos" from Season 51, Episode 6 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.