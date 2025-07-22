Adam Sandler Met Billy Madison & a Happy Gilmore Pal in SNL's "Sandler Family Reunion"

The Saturday Night Live alum was confronted with a dozen versions of himself in this sketch from the sole episode the cast alum hosted.

They say to write what you know, and that's advice Adam Sandler has apparently taken to heart.

When Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live for his first and only time on May 4, 2019, he starred in a sketch called "Sandler Family Reunion." Nearly the entire Season 44 cast, along with Musical Guest Shawn Mendes and guest stars Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig, appeared as various members of the Sandler family — and every last one did their best impression of one of the SNL alum's many characters. Due to the sketch's conceit that they're actually the comedian's relatives, they're all pretty annoyed that their likeness has been stolen.

But they're happy to see "Mr. Hollywood," aka Sandler himself. As he arrives to the reunion at the top of the sketch, an excited server (Chris Redd) reveals he's a fan.

"If you don't mind me asking, how do you come up with all your characters and stuff?" the server asks.

"You know, I don't know, they kinda just come to me," Sandler tells him.

SNL's Season 44 cast showcased their Adam Sandler impressions, with Leslie Jones channeling Happy Gilmore's Chubbs

In fact, the reunion is a parade of Sandlers — a "Sandstorm," as Sandler jokes in the sketch, full of cousins who obviously inspired movies like Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Little Nicky and more.

Pete Davidson takes the mic as Little Nicky to acknowledge the special guest of honor, and the dangers of speaking too openly around him.

"We're so happy to have cousin Adam with us this year," Nicky says. "But watch what you say around him, because you might end up in one of his movies."

Cue the arrival of Melissa Villaseñor, who is obviously Bobby Boucher from The Waterboy, followed by Leslie Jones as Chubbs from Happy Gilmore. Jones paid lovely tribute to the late Carl Weathers' role as the optimistic, fake-handed golf mentor, whose 2024 death forced Sandler to make major changes to the Happy Gilmore 2 script.

"It's allll in the hips," Jones' character says.

Kristen Wiig played Adam Sandler's mom in the sketch

Sandler's mother, played by Wiig, proves just how accurate the track "Oh Mom..." from Sandler's 1993 comedy album "They're All Gonna Laugh At You" really was by only loudly and dramatically screaming, "No! They're all gonna laugh at you!"

Meanwhile, Fallon played Sandler's dad as an exaggerated version of Sandler's own persona, announcing that he's going to "sing the Sandler family song," which he wrote "70 years ago."

Beck Bennett, Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day, Shawn Mendes, Jimmy Fallon, Adam Sandler, Kristen Wiig, Pete Davidson, and Leslie Jones during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 44, Episode 19 on May 4, 2019. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Sandler protests, and we soon learn why: It turns out he stole his famous Hanukkah Song from his own father.

Sandler's longtime collaborator Allen Covert appeared in the sketch

Gathering the entire family together for a picture, Sandler says "Covert, snap us!" because the photographer is actually played by Grandma's Boy star Allen Covert, Sandler's longtime friend and collaborator. Perhaps the best callback, however, is when Mendes — dressed as Billy Madison — stands right next to Sandler and looks at him for just a little bit too long.

"Stop looking at me, Shawn," Sandler warns, a la Billy Madison's "Stop looking at me, swan!"

It's a great look back at Sandler's comedic genius ahead of Happy Gilmore 2.

Watch "Sandler Family Reunion" from Season 44, Episode 19 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.