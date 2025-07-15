NBC Insider Exclusive

SNL's 50th Anniversary Specials Swept the 2025 Emmy Nominations: How to Watch Them

The Television Academy honored SNL50: The Anniversary Special, The Homecoming Concert, Beyond Saturday Night, and Ladies & Gentlemen: 50 Years of SNL Music.

By Samantha Vincenty
NBC celebrated 50 years of Saturday Night Live with a robust rollout of documentaries and live specials across the network and its streaming platform, Peacock — and the Television Academy has recognized the feat of programming with 23 Emmy nominations. 

With the July 15 announcement of the 2025 Emmy Awards nominations, SNL broke its own record as the most-nominated show of all time. Between 1975 and 2025, Saturday Night Live has racked up a staggering 338 nominations, including the seven it earned this year. 

SNL Season 50 Earned Seven 2025 Emmy Nominations — Including One for Bowen Yang

The additional nominations honor SNL: The Anniversary SpecialThe Homecoming Concert that aired live from Radio City Music Hall, Peacock's four-part Beyond Saturday Night docuseries, and the feature-length documentary Ladies & Gentlemen: 50 Years of SNL Music

They even nabbed an award for their immersive SNL experience that popped up in Rockefeller Plaza in January 2025.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special earned 12 Emmy nominations

Airing live on Sunday, February 15 and featuring dozens of past cast, Hosts, Musical Guests, and all-around friends of the show, SNL50: The Anniversary Special earned the following nods:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment): "Physical Comedy" with Emma Stone and Molly Shannon:

Physical Comedy – SNL50

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics: "Adam Sandler's Song: 50 Years"

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program 

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special 

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special 

Kristen Wiig and Kim Kardashian in blonde wigs and purple dresses.

Kristen Wiig and Kim Kardashian during the “Lawrence Welk” sketch on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025.

 Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is up for six Emmy Awards

The February 14 concert's noms are:

  • Outstanding Variety Special
  • Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Beth McCarthy Miller
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
  • Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special 
  • Outstanding Music Direction, James Poyser, Music Director and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Music Director
  • Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special
 
Bad Bunny, Chris Parnell, Lady Gaga, and Andy Samberg performing on stage during SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Bad Bunny, Chris Parnell, Lady Gaga, and Andy Samberg during SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

 Photo: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

The documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music nabbed two Emmy noms

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson nabbed a Music Direction nod for the Homecoming Concert, and additionally notched nominations for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program and  Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program alongside co-director Oz Rodriguez.

Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night docuseries got three Emmy nominations

Morgan Neville's four-part Peacock docuseries landed an Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series nomination. The episode about Season 11, "The Weird Year," is up for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program.

Why Was SNL's Season 11 Known as the "Weird Year?"

Chris Kattan, Will Ferrell, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz, and Christopher Walken during the Behind the Music skit.

Chris Kattan, Will Ferrell, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz, and Christopher Walken during the Behind the Music skit on Saturday Night Live on April 8th, 2000.

 Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Meanwhile, the "More Cowbell" episode landed an Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program. Get in-depth about the famous Will Ferrell sketch here.

How do I watch the SNL​​​50 anniversary specials?

SNL50: The Anniversary Special, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, the Beyond Saturday Night series, and Ladies & Gentlemen...50 Years of SNL Music are all available to stream on Peacock now.

