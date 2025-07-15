SNL's 50th Anniversary Specials Swept the 2025 Emmy Nominations: How to Watch Them
The Television Academy honored SNL50: The Anniversary Special, The Homecoming Concert, Beyond Saturday Night, and Ladies & Gentlemen: 50 Years of SNL Music.
NBC celebrated 50 years of Saturday Night Live with a robust rollout of documentaries and live specials across the network and its streaming platform, Peacock — and the Television Academy has recognized the feat of programming with 23 Emmy nominations.
With the July 15 announcement of the 2025 Emmy Awards nominations, SNL broke its own record as the most-nominated show of all time. Between 1975 and 2025, Saturday Night Live has racked up a staggering 338 nominations, including the seven it earned this year.
RELATED: SNL Season 50 Earned Seven 2025 Emmy Nominations — Including One for Bowen Yang
The additional nominations honor SNL: The Anniversary Special, The Homecoming Concert that aired live from Radio City Music Hall, Peacock's four-part Beyond Saturday Night docuseries, and the feature-length documentary Ladies & Gentlemen: 50 Years of SNL Music.
They even nabbed an award for their immersive SNL experience that popped up in Rockefeller Plaza in January 2025.
SNL50: The Anniversary Special earned 12 Emmy nominations
Airing live on Sunday, February 15 and featuring dozens of past cast, Hosts, Musical Guests, and all-around friends of the show, SNL50: The Anniversary Special earned the following nods:
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment): "Physical Comedy" with Emma Stone and Molly Shannon:
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics: "Adam Sandler's Song: 50 Years"
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Outstanding Music Direction
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is up for six Emmy Awards
The February 14 concert's noms are:
- Outstanding Variety Special
- Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Beth McCarthy Miller
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
- Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
- Outstanding Music Direction, James Poyser, Music Director and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Music Director
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special
The documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music nabbed two Emmy noms
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson nabbed a Music Direction nod for the Homecoming Concert, and additionally notched nominations for Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program alongside co-director Oz Rodriguez.
Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night docuseries got three Emmy nominations
Morgan Neville's four-part Peacock docuseries landed an Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series nomination. The episode about Season 11, "The Weird Year," is up for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program.
RELATED: Why Was SNL’s Season 11 Known as the “Weird Year?”
Meanwhile, the "More Cowbell" episode landed an Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program. Get in-depth about the famous Will Ferrell sketch here.
How do I watch the SNL50 anniversary specials?
SNL50: The Anniversary Special, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, the Beyond Saturday Night series, and Ladies & Gentlemen...50 Years of SNL Music are all available to stream on Peacock now.