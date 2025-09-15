Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Lorne Michaels and Colin Jost, winners of Outstanding Variety Special for "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

What a way to cap off the 50th anniversary celebration and welcome the new season, beginning October 4.

Saturday Night Live Just Added Another Emmy to Its Record-Setting Haul

Congratulations are in order for the massive team behind Saturday Night Live.

Creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels accepted the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Emmy Award for SNL50: The Anniversary Special at the 2025 Primetime Emmys on September 14. SNL's three-hour celebration, which aired on February 16, 2025, won in a truly stacked category that included SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

As Tina Fey presented the award to Michaels, Martin Short and Steve Martin looked emotional as they sat in the audience.

"When I won this award for the first time 50 years ago, in 1975, I was younger," Michaels began. "And I had a lot of dreams about what would happen in my life. Not one of those dreams was that I'd still be doing the same show for the next 50 years. However, here we are."

"I want to thank NBC and Comcast for their support," Michaels continued, joking, "the show was two years in the planning, and they said, 'We don't care what it costs, as long as it's good.' Maybe they didn't say that. Maybe that's the way I heard it. Anyway, I also want to thank the Academy for continuing to keep the word 'television' in their name. As long as it's in there, we'll keep showing up."

Michaels first won for SNL for its first season at the 1976 Emmys, and he took home trophies for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy, Variety, or Music Series and Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series.

How many Emmys has SNL won?

Including specials, SNL has won 113 awards, per the Emmys website.

Saturday Night Live is the most nominated and most Emmy-winning show of all time, with 349 nominations and 98 Emmys for the show itself — not including specials.

Lorne Michaels and Colin Jost, winners of Outstanding Variety Special for "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In 2025, the show was nominated in seven categories and won three:

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series

Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

Across the show's slate of anniversary programming — The Anniversary Special, Beyond Saturday Night, The Homecoming Concert, 50 Years of SNL Music, and The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience — SNL50 walked away with 24 nominations and nine wins in 2025.

Homebase Paint Cans in the Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience VIP Preview. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

SNL50: The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience won the Emmy for Outstanding Emerging Media Program while SNL50: The Anniversary Special took home 8 wins overall:

Variety Special (Live)

Writing for a Variety Special

Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment: "Physical Comedy")

Hairstyling for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Sound Mixing for Variety Series or Special

Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Directing for Variety Special

Paul McCartney, Lorne Michaels, and Martin Short during SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Michaels himself has been the recipient of 112 Emmy nominations and 24 wins, making him the most nominated individual in Emmys history.

