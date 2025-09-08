James Anderson, Megan Callahan-Shah, Mike DiCenzo, Sudi Green, Jake Nordwind, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Streeter Seidell, Simon Rich at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Find out which awards the February 2025 event nabbed, including honors for writing that went to a mix of Season 50 writers and cherished alums.

SNL's 50th Anniversary Special Just Nabbed Seven Creative Arts Emmys: See the Winners

Saturday Night Live is already capping off its 50th season with impressive wins, and SNL50: The Anniversary Special walked away from the Creative Arts Emmys on September 7 with seven awards that honor everything from the special's immaculate hairstyling to its ace writing and directing.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Among those on hand at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California to accept the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special were a mix of alums who wrote on the show for years who'd returned to 30 Rock to help pen the special, including James Anderson, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, and Sudi Green, and Season 50 writers Mike DiCenzo, Jake Nordwind, Megan Callahan-Shah, and Streeter Seidell.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special took home an Outstanding Writing Emmy and more

Here are all the special's wins so far:

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Dennis Mcnicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John mulaney, Jake nordwind, Ceara O'sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, and Auguste White.



Other nominees featured Conan O'Brien, Sarah Silverman, Nate Bargatze and Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan).

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

The show was awarded for the Physical Comedy segment, which was introduced by Emma Stone and Sally O'Malley (Molly Shannon) and featured a look back at falls, fights, dances, crashes, cheers and more from SNL's 50 years. Other nominees included The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

SNL50 took the win in a category with American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, Dragula, and Fantasmas.

RELATED: SNL's 50th Anniversary Specials Swept the 2025 Emmy Nominations: How to Watch Them

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

SNL50 beat the Oscars and the Grammys for this award.

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

Other nominated specials starred Bono, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

James Anderson, Megan Callahan-Shah, Mike DiCenzo, Sudi Green, Jake Nordwind, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Streeter Seidell, Simon Rich at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Some of the SNL50 writers showed off their trophies on Instagram, including the elusive Mikey Day.

"My boy [Streeter Seidell] and I won Emmys tonight," he wrote. "Alongside several extraordinary SNL writers — all from different eras of the show — in the Variety Special Writing category for SNL50. Some things are worth posting on your abandoned amusement park of an Instagram for."

RELATED: SNL Just Added 5 New Season 51 Cast Members — Including One from Please Don't Destroy

Saturday Night Live also won three series awards at the Creative Arts Emmys

The show earned three wins for 50th season, including two for the March 8 episode hosted by Lady Gaga: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series.

Jack Black's April 5 episode won for Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series.

Host Jack Black and Michael Longfellow as Dexter during the Saturday Night Live "Goth Kid on Vacation" sketch on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Between the regular show and the SNL50 specials, SNL was nominated for 30 awards this year, and the rest of the winners will be announced at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Premiere Date and Details: Everything We Know

How to watch SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow during the “Scared Straight” sketch on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

It's easy to relive the fun. SNL50: The Anniversary Special is streaming on Peacock, alongside SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, all other SNL50 specials, and sketches from every episode of all 50 seasons.