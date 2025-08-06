Which Snacks Would Antony Mackie & More Twisted Metal Stars Risk Their Lives to Find?

Start your engines, because Peacock's Twisted Metal is back for Season 2, and more twisted than ever. In the show’s second season John (Anthony Mackie), Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and a wide array of wacky road warriors arrive for the inaugural Twisted Metal tournament, hosted by none other than the mysterious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). It’s a deadly demolition derby with high stakes and even higher rewards. If you lose, you only lose your life. But if you win, you get anything your heart desires, no matter the cost or its impact on reality.

At one point in the season (we're currently three episodes in), Calypso calls a temporary cease fire so the surviving drivers can do a little bonding and a little dancing. Everyone is dressed to the nines, and the event (which you’ll have to wait to learn more about) features an impressive spread of fruits, candies, tiny hot dogs, and crisp rice treats. The sorts of foods John could only dream of during his milkman runs.

When Quiet suggests that food provided by a homicidal (and magical) maniac might not be safe to eat, John says the most reasonable thing anyone has said since the world ended. “What? They put marshmallows inside the cereal, I’m but a mere man.” Death might always be around the corner, so why not indulge while you have the chance? When the snacks are good enough, it’s worth risking your life.

NBC Insider caught up with the cast of Twisted Metal Season 2 to find out (among other things) what snack foods are so good they’re worth gambling with your life.

The snack foods the cast of Twisted Metal would die (or kill) for

Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and Mayhem (Saylor Bell) in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Years after the collapse of civilization, showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith would go for a bite of nostalgia in the form of cream-filled devil's food cake covered in chocolate. “Growing up I was a big Ring Dings guy. Loved those Ring Dings growing up, so probably one of those I would go for,” Smith told NBC Insider.

In the same way that Jon risked his life for a delectable mix of marshmallows and Rice Krispies, the cast of Twisted Metal has a penchant for cereal and cereal-adjacent snacks.

“Ooh, Chex mix!” said Patty Guggenheim, who plays the new and improved Raven in Season 2.

“If we’re going the cereal route, absolutely Cocoa Pebbles,” said Saylor Bell Curda, who joins the cast in Season 2 as Mayhem. “That is my midnight snack every night.”

“I would say Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Captain Crunch. I love cereal,” said Tiana Okoye, who plays Dollface in Season 2. “Or pizza. I would kill for pizza.”

Lisa Gilroy and Richard De Klerk also join this season in the roles of Vermin and Mr. Grimm, respectively. Grimm is a soul-sucking reaper housing hundreds of souls all fighting for control; Vermin is more at home with the bugs in the muck than around people. She’d be perfectly happy to snack out of the dumpster, nestled in with the raccoons. Gilroy takes a method approach to snacking, choosing a food that would make Vermin proud.

"Okay, have you ever had Chicago mix popcorn? It's like caramel corn and cheddar popcorn mixed into one and it sounds like hell but it's heaven. It's, like, savory and sweet in that way that it makes your brain like a lab rat brain where it can't stop the cycle,” Gilroy said. “I actually think I'm putting my life on the line every time I eat that."

"I feel like for me the snack that I would risk my life for are [Cadbury] mini eggs. In America, they only bring them out at Easter and then at Christmas they have, like, the circle ones. I can't eat just a couple, I have to eat the whole bag. They're so delicious," De Klerk said.

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) appear in a scene from Twisted Metal, Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Skip Bolen/Peacock

Series star Mackie brought us back to cereal, but with a decidedly heroic twist. “So, I love Cocoa Pebbles, right? Because the best thing about Cocoa Pebbles is, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. You eat the cereal and then you have chocolate milk!” Mackie said. “Now, what I do is I put protein powder in my cereal. You heard it here first! Then, you have a protein shake after your cereal. You’ve got to try it.”

"I don't know if I would risk my life for it but I do love cotton candy. I love it. Like, I can eat a lot of it. Because it's air, but it's sugar, but it's air,” Beatriz said. “You don't find it very often, so when they have it, I eat a lot of it. To the point that it's not good for me."

With fair food on the brain, Mackie changed his choice. “You know what, fried Oreos.”

Now that Season 2 is here, the racers are on their marks and it’s a single-elimination race to the death. The losers get to die, and the winner gets their just desserts.

New episodes of Twisted Metal Season 2 premiere Thursdays on Peacock