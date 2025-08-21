Sirca Marea Advance to AGT Semifinals After "Scary" and "Sexy" Live Performance

After 20 years, America's Got Talent has seen its fair share of aerial Acts, but the daredevil-ish duo of Sirca Marea still manages to wow and impress. With their stunning performance in the first night of the Season 20 Quarterfinals, they more than earned America's Vote and their place in the upcoming Semifinal.

From a high platform, the pair flipped and swung against a blue ocean background to Alex Warren's "Ordinary," a spectacular and dangerous routine that had everyone gasping with every catch. "This is the first [time] tonight somebody has actually risked their life which shows you what this means to them. This is a combination of danger, dedication, and dance all in one. It’s epic. At any given moment if you’re just off a minute you could die!" marveled Howie Mandel.

Mel B. (jokingly) objected. "No. No no no. That is not right, it’s not normal. You gave me the fright of my life. But it was brilliant," she said, admitting, "I closed my eyes for half of it... but your technique, your vibe, your commitment… on fire!"

Terry Crews and Sirca Marea appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sofía Vergara compared their "good" Audition to their "sexy" "scary" "unique" Quarterfinals performance, an assessment with which Simon Cowell agreed, saying they'd taken the Act "honestly a step up." No surprise then that they'd placed in the Top 3 of their cohort!

Sirca Marea have been favorites since their Audition

The married pair from Barcelona arrived during Night 7 of Auditions and immediately proved they had what it takes to make it on AGT, flipping and swinging around in a series of moves that, as Mandel pointed out, would each have been a show-stopper for any other aerial duo. "I wish I had a golden thing to give you. I think that’s one of the best aerial acts that Ive seen on AGT in the time that I've been here," added Vergara.

Sirca Marea appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How the 2025 AGT Live Semifinals work

Now that Sirca Marea have earned a spot in the Semifinal, you'll see them again on Tuesday, September 16. During that episode, the brand-new Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be awarded, exempting one special Act from voting and sending them automatically to the Final.

The rest of the Acts will be subject to voting, and the results will be revealed the next night, Wednesday, September 17, dividing the Acts into six Finalists and five Acts headed home — but there's a twist. The Judges will pick one lucky Act to put up for an Instant Save round of voting to become the wildcard in the Finals!

The top 6 vote earners, plus the Semifinal Golden Buzzer winner and the 4 Quarterfinalist Golden Buzzer winners then become the 11 Finalists!