The Birmingham Youth Choir's Joyful Audition Was One of AGT's Most Divine Moments Ever

So many America's Got Talent Acts blend heart or humor, death-defying stunts with excitement, or heart-pounding drama with moments of awe-inspiring magic. But once in a while, an Act comes along that manages to combine history, culture, joy and spirituality all in one. That was the case with the Birmingham Youth and Young Adult Fellowship Choir, which performed during Episode 6's Auditions for Season 20 and received Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Oh wow, there’s lots!" observed Judge Mel B. as the large ensemble of singers took the stage. Ranging in ages from 10 to in their 20s, the group has existed for a decade, explained directed Ahkeem Lee: "When I was 18 years old I started this choir. It was a fun idea. We wanted to get together to do a school supply concert to benefit the children in the community. But after the concert we had so many youth that would walk up and say hey how do I join this choir. I had to keep it going and 10 years later we’re here today."

RELATED: Bill Taylor and The Appalachian Heatherns' Bob Dylan Cover Called "Musical Levi's"

Lee also gave some background about their community and what it meant to be standing on the AGT stage. It wasn't so much about trying to get a record contract or a big fancy show. It was more about representing their town in Alabama on television for the whole country to see. "We come from a city that is oftentimes that is often criticized, or kind of put last when you think about cities in America. But Birmingham has such a rich history," he said.

The Birmingham Youth Choir auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"I grew up at the historic 16th Street Baptist Church. A lot of people may know that church because in 1963, a tragic bombing happened there, and that was when four little girls were killed. While that bombing was such a tragic situation, it played such an instrumental role in bringing international attention to the civil rights struggle in America... 60-something years later, the choir exists, so we wanted the opportunity to show that Birmingham, Alabama, has some talented young people, and we wanted to do something great for the community," he added.

What song did the Birmingham Youth Choir sing?

They sang a mashup of the traditional "Hymn of Joy" (also called "Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee"), and Pharrell and Voice of Fire's modern 2023 spin on the track, "JOY (Unspeakable)." The choir absolutely nailed their performance, earning thunderous applause from the audience and an immediate standing ovation from the Judges.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Tries to Take Credit for Stardust's Golden Buzzer Comeback on AGT

"That was big," said Judge Simon Cowell. "I could see and hear how much work went into this. Every single one of you played a perfect part. We had lead vocals, we had emotion, and I am so honored that you would come here on our 20th anniversary. And in return I want to give you something," he added, pressing the Golden Buzzer to give all that excitement right back to the group!