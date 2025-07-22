Who Got Simon Cowell’s First Golden Buzzer? (AGT TRIVIA CHEAT SHEET)

It's hard to remember a time when Simon Cowell wasn't at the Judges' table on America's Got Talent, but the Executive Producer first stepped in front of the camera for the show during Season 11 in 2016.

He knew he had to make a good first impression, which meant using his first Golden Buzzer on an Act truly worthy of the honor. Do you remember who it was?

Simon Cowell's first Golden Buzzer

Calysta, AKA Caly Bevier, is a singer and teen cancer survivor who blew the audience away with her emotional rendition of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song." Her performance was better because, not in spite of, her fear, as she powered through what was clearly a nerve-wracking moment to belt out the inspirational anthem and immediately get everyone on her side. Cowell was so moved by her story that he rewarded her with something better than a Yes vote: His first Golden Buzzer on AGT.

“I never thought I would make it in the music business,” Bevier revealed in an interview with Grammy.com a few years later. “Everything that you hear when you’re younger [about chasing your dreams] … people tell you not to go after those dreams.” But make it she did!

Calysta Bevier's Golden Buzzer Audition

Accompanied by her mom, Grand Rapids, Ohio native Bevier auditioned at 16 years old, bravely sharing with the audience that she had recently gone into remission from Stage 3 Ovarian cancer, and her short hair was due to her treatment.

"I always had on my headphones. Songs can really help people through any situation," she recalled of time spent in the hospital, revealing, "Singing makes me feel happy…that’s the one word that I can really fit to singing."

"I was definitely one of the lucky ones," Bevier said of her clean bill of health after chemotherapy, hoping to use her music to inspire others to "keep pushing and keep trying and never stop believing in yourself." After her performance, Howie Mandel told her, "It’s so heartfelt and so inspirational, I just want to say thank you."

Mel B. added, "It was amazing, your tones, the way that you fell off the note was just on point, couldn’t have gone any better for you, I don’t think."

Heidi Klum agreed, saying, "You do have a beautiful voice, I can’t believe you’re only sixteen years old, incredible, well done."

"I love everything about you. I had this feeling when you walked out, your spirit, the choice of song… I think you’re really special," said Cowell, continuing, "I predict great things are gonna happen for you, there’s something about you, sorry, I’ve gotta do this," as he pressed the Golden Buzzer.

What Calysta Bevier is doing now

Bevier competed in 2023's AGT: All-Stars in which she performed an original song called "Head Held High." Mandel gave her high praise, comparing her to Halsey.

"I think you're a great writer, I think you're a great singer," he said. "You sounded a little Halsey-esque. You are a star, you really are. Maybe it's because you've had such hurdles in your life. There's some depth to what you're doing and how you're performing and that kind of captures the audience."

True to her goal, Bevier has kept pushing and kept following her dreams. She came out as apart of the LGBTQ community and moved to Los Angeles where she regularly sings live. She got married in 2020 and from her social media appears to have stayed cancer-free in recent years!