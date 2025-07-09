Simon Cowell's Son Eric Had a Blink-and-You-Missed-It Cameo on AGT (July 8, 2025)

Cowell also said during this episode that one of the new Acts auditioning reminded him of his son.

Take your son to work day is any day for the Cowell family! Longtime America's Got Talent Judge and executive producer Simon Cowell brought his son Eric by for a quick visit during Episode 6 of Auditions for Season 20, but don't worry if you missed the cameo. It was super quick!

Just after Anna Saranina performed her dangerous crossbow Act, cameras cut to the Judges relaxing on their outdoor patio, where Eric and his friend Ezra chatted with Judge Mel B. "Mel, they could be in a band," Simon bragged about the boys. "You look, like, seriously cool, guys!" Mel B. agreed.

The next Act up in the episode was a 10-year-old guitar player named Bay Melnick Virgolino, and Simon mentioned that Eric had recently gotten into playing the drums, as well. Little Bay reminded Simon of Eric!

Interestingly enough, Eric's "favorite" Act over the years on AGT is not a musical one. It's Tonikaku, who does "body performances" in which he poses mid-air.

How becoming a dad changed everything for Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell, Eric Cowell and Lauren Silverman at the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale held at the Hotel Dena on September 27, 2023 Photo: John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Simon Cowell shares Eric with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and is also a stepdad-to-be to her son Adam. The family has a number of dogs, as well. "If Eric hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened," he told The Sun in 2022. "Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work. I was obsessed with it."

“I’m a very different man to the one I was 10 years ago," Simon added. "Eric changed everything, to be honest... It almost hurts how much you love them. Then you start thinking, ‘When he grows up, what’s his dad going to have done?’ I think about that a lot."

Eric has even inspired Simon to scale back on his cigarette habit, he revealed in a 2022 interview with Extra. "He is really strict," Simon explained. "If he catches me, it's like being back in school. He's the teacher. I have to sneak behind the hedges, and I'm having my four puffs and I can see him following me around, but I said to him the other day, 'Thanks to you, I've nearly quit.'"

