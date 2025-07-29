Alaska’s Silas Luke Jones Became a Rockstar and Completely Lost Himself on AGT’s Stage

You've never heard the guitar quite like this, and you definitely won't expect it coming from mild-mannered Silas Luke Jones.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Homer, Alaska native, just a teenager, couldn't come across more humble and genuine — but once he started to play during his Audition on Episode 8 of America's Got Talent Season 20, he totally transformed into a rock star, wowing the Judges and transfixing the audience.

"This is huge. This is so much bigger than anything I do in my hometown," Jones marveled backstage. "I love performing but I also don’t get a lot of opportunities to do it where I live."

Homer, Alaska has a population of just over 5,500, and Jones was raised on a ranch alongside horses and cattle. "I feel out of place but also at the same time feel like, this is where I wanna be," he said of the AGT stage.

RELATED: When Do America's Got Talent Season 20 Live Shows Start? (DETAILS)

With his family cheering him on from the audience, Silas Luke Jones showed everyone his unique guitar skills and became not just a rock star but an entire one man rock band.

Silas Luke Jones appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Silas Luke Jones used a looper to create an entire soundscape on stage

By looping himself live and layering on reverb and percussion, he created a multi-track sound that totally riveted the entire auditorium. Jones threw his whole body into playing the instrument, and by the end, all four Judges were so impressed. "Silas! What an Audition! Are you okay? That was insane and so surprising, I mean you became a rockstar in front of our eyes. Amazing," said Judge Sofía Vergara.

RELATED: Every Golden Buzzer on AGT’s Season 20 Special — and Where They Are Now

"You’re kind of like an Alaskan techno [Jimi] Hendrix. Very exciting to listen to this and see something like this on Season 20," added Judge Howie Mandel. Judge Simon Cowell agreed, saying, "You’re a very nice guy, very humble, and then you just turn into that. The guitar is not an easy instrument to do that with, I mean seriously. What you did with that was extraordinary. You have a really special talent here. That’s what I love about the show is moment like that."

Silas Luke Jones appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Judge Mel B. observed aptly, "If I turned away and listened to what you were doing I would have thought there was like five or six people on stage. You’re one of a kind you really are." With four Yeses under his belt, Jones said proudly, "Even small town people can put in the work and get here."

Who is Silas Luke Jones?

Jones has built a steady career playing shows at venues around Alaska, with a sizable online following on TikTok. Viewers are astounded at how he effortlessly finger picks on an acoustic guitar in the most stunning settings, creating fiendish rock and roll riffs with ease.

@silaslukejones Driftwood streaming on all music platforms! This song uses so many fun and satisfying techniques. One of the techniques that I feel really makes this song stand out is the how the capo is used. By only using the capo on the higher 5 strings and leaving the lowest string to ring out makes for a very mysterious sounding tuning. If youâre interested in learning this piece of mine, I just put up tabs for it on my website. Link in bio. Thanks for listening ð â¬ original sound - Silas Luke Jones

His original song, "Driftwood," is available on all platforms.