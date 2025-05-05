Sheryl Crow Wants to Get a Michael Bublé Tattoo That Says His Brilliant Life Philosophy

Sheryl Crow is on The Voice Season 27 as a Mega Mentor to provide wisdom and guidance to the Artists, but during the second night of Playoffs on May 5, she was on the receiving end of some important advice from Coach Michael Bublé, and she was really into it.

Michael Bublé impressed Sheryl Crow with his humility

OK, technically Bublé was talking to an Artist when he spoke about his approach to performance, explaining, "I come with an attitude of gratitude, and I just literally say thank you for giving me this opportunity." But Crow liked the saying so much, she took it for herself, joking that she might get the phrase (and its attribution) tattooed on her arm. "Attitude of gratitude...brought to you by Michael Bublé," she said, describing the tattoo she'd like to get.

Michael Bublé's tattoos are special in another way

Bublé is no stranger to tattoos, having gotten his kids' names inked on him years ago: Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo are all tattooed in the same black font on his left arm. He still has a ways to go before rivaling king of tattoos Coach Adam Levine, who has dozens of pieces on various parts of his body. None of them have anything to do with Michael Bublé, but coincidentally, they both have the name "Noah" on their bodies; it's Levine's mother's maiden name (and Levine's middle name) as well as Bublé's son's name.

Bublé also been the inspiration for other people's ink, and we don't mean in the "quote by Michael" type of way. One fan of the singer got a tattoo of Bublé on her leg. “My wife doesn’t even love me this much,” Bublé jokingly captioned a photo of himself with Australian tattoo artist Jessica Rebell.

The craziest Bublé fan tattoo has to be the one of him eating corn on the cob like a soft serve ice cream cone. After the photo of him it was based went viral, Bublé spotted a fan in the crowd at one of his concerts in 2022 with a tattoo on her arm of that very moment. He stopped the show and walked off the stage to see it up close, and signed it with a Sharpie.