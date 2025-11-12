Sheinelle Jones Reveals How Wicked: For Good Helped Her Grieve: "I Can Be..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

In an emotional interview that aired on TODAY, Sheinelle Jones told Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo what Wicked has done for her.

The powerful messages at the heart of the Wicked films — celebrating differences, protecting friends, and standing up for your beliefs — have resonated with fans everywhere.

And for TODAY's Sheinelle Jones, the upcoming film Wicked: For Good has special meaning, as the co-anchor shared with the film's stars that it's helped her deal with her own grief.

Jones' husband, Uche Ojeh, died at age 45 in May after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

What did Sheinelle Jones tell Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo about Wicked: For Good? In an emotional interview that aired on TODAY on November 12, Jones confessed to Wicked: For Good stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo how she's been dealing with the loss of her husband. She said, "You guys both know that I am grieving, right? And I carry two things. Everywhere I go, I move forward, but I’m also grieving. And when I went into the theater to screen this movie, it was transcendent for me in a way that I didn’t know I needed. "To see these characters be strong and brave and vulnerable, and I’m sitting there thinking, 'OK, if these women can do this on stage or on the screen, so can I. In my own way, I can be strong and courageous and brave.' And not just your characters — but who you are as women in real life." Grande and Erivo thanked Jones for the sentiments and told her they loved her, and Grande even rose from her chair to give Jones a hug.

Sheinelle Jones appears on the Today Show Season 73 on Friday, August 16, 2024; Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appear in Wicked (2024). Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

In the sequel Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, the actresses pick up the roles they played in 2024's Wicked, with Grande as Glinda, and Erivo as Elphaba.

Jones took leave from TODAY in December of 2024, and after her husband's death in May, she returned to the morning show four months later, in September, and gave a sit-down interview.

"My heart is shattered in a million pieces," Jones told her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. "The life that I've known since I was 19 is no more. I've always wanted kids and I have three kids of my own now and they've lost their dad. And I'm their mom. It sucks... It's horrible. It's just horrible."

Jones also revealed the difficult and love-filled journey of being by her husband's side as he fought cancer.

"We would just hold hands, and the nurses would come in and they'd call us the 'love birds,'" she recalled. "And we'd just look at each other and say, 'I love you'... that's what I mean by 'beautiful nightmare,' because I found beauty in the nightmare."