The TODAY star shared an emotional message on social media. Her husband, Uche Ojeh, lost his battle with brain cancer on May 23, 2025.

Sheinelle Jones Shares How She "Fought for Joy" After Losing Her Husband: "I Did..."

On September 22, TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that has resonated with fans everywhere.

The message was found on the second slide of an Instagram carousel filled with photos and videos of the star taken in recent weeks as she and her family navigated the tragic death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, on May 23. Ojeh passed away after a lengthy battle with brain cancer that took Jones away from her TODAY responsibilities for the better part of 2025.

"To my IG family," Jones wrote. "So many of you have tagged me in videos or sent me beautiful messages about how my 'fight for my joy' has inspired you to fight for your own. That touches me deeply… so much that I wanted to share a glimpse of the journey that brought me to this mindset."

"Trust me - after we lost Uche, there was no fight left in me. I didn't know where to start, so I quietly launched my own restorative tour," she continued.

Sheinelle Jones on TODAY on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

The 47-year-old mother of three shared that she kept herself busy with activities such as yoga with her friends, traveling, spa days, and meditation sessions. The way she summed up her journey was so poetic:

"I did all the things… just trying to breathe," she wrote.

Sheinelle Jones returned to TODAY on September 5

Sheinelle Jones and her kids, Kayin, Clara and Uche appear on the Today Show on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Jones made her long-awaited return to TODAY on September 5 and took part in a special sit-down interview with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. During their conversation, Jones explained why she referred to what she and her family had gone through as "a beautiful nightmare."

"We would just hold hands and the nurses would come in and they'd call us the 'love birds,'" Jones recalled, explaining what it was like to visit her husband in the hospital during his treatments. "And we'd just look at each other and say, 'I love you'... that's what I mean by 'beautiful nightmare,' because I found beauty in the nightmare."

"And trust me, it is a nightmare to watch a 45-year-old do two triathlons and live and breathe off of soccer as kids, to take a guy like that and watch him have to deal with this fight was a nightmare," Jones continued. "But the way he fought it and the way we rallied together and the way we saw the best of humanity, that was beautiful."