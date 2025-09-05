Sheinelle Jones Opens Up About Husband's Passing on TODAY: "My Heart Is Shattered"

"I feel like Uche's heartbeat lives on in mine," the TODAY co-anchor said of her husband, who passed away in May 2025.

On September 5, Sheinelle Jones returned to TODAY and opened up for the first time about her husband Uche Ojeh's passing.

Jones, who has been absent from TODAY since December 2024, returned to the morning show for a sit-down interview with co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Ojeh died on May 23 at the age of 45 after a battle with glioblastoma, an “aggressive” type of brain cancer.

"My heart is shattered in a million pieces," Jones told Guthrie. "The life that I've known since I was 19 is no more. I've always wanted kids and I have three kids of my own now and they've lost their dad. And I'm their mom. It sucks … It's horrible. It's just horrible."

Jones also opened up about what it was like being by her husband's side as he underwent treatment, and explained why she calls the entire harrowing experience "a beautiful nightmare."

"We would just hold hands and the nurses would come in and they'd call us the 'love birds,'" she recalled. "And we'd just look at each other and say, 'I love you'... that's what I mean by 'beautiful nightmare,' because I found beauty in the nightmare."

Watch Sheinelle Jones' full TODAY interview here.

The mother of three shared how proud she was of her husband — and her family — for the way everyone "rallied together."

"And trust me, it is a nightmare to watch a 45-year-old do two triathlons and live and breathe off of soccer as kids, to take a guy like that and watch him have to deal with this fight was a nightmare," Jones said. "But the way he fought it and the way we rallied together and the way we saw the best of humanity, that was beautiful."

Jones and her family are coping with the loss of Ojeh as best they can, and since his passing, the TODAY anchor explained that she and her kids have learned something along the way.

"Cancer doesn't have to steal our joy. We can get up, we can get out of bed, and we can go to work, we can go to school, we can squeeze the most out of the days that we have," she said. "And honestly, I feel like Uche's heartbeat lives on in mine. So I owe it to him to just squeeze the most I can out of this thing."

Sheinelle Jones speaks about returning to TODAY

At the end of the interview, Guthrie confirmed that Jones would be returning to the TODAY family on a regular basis moving forward, leading to a lighthearted moment that undoubtedly put a smile on viewers' faces. Jones recalled her thought process in preparing to return to work — and it's so sweet.

"I have feverishly searched for a muse, or like, 'Who can I admire? Who's lost their husband that I can be?'" she explained. "I went to YouTube, and I was trying to find the closest thing to me, so I Googled, 'Black widow.'"

"And it was just spiders," she said, cracking up herself, Guthrie, and the crew.

And that's when Jones said she had a realization. "Fine, I'll stop searching for me," she said. "And just be me."