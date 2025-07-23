Destination X’s Shayne Talks Ally’s Romance with Mack and His Real Feelings About Rick

The strongest alliance of Destination X's first season was Shayne Cureton’s unbreakable bond with Biggy Bailey and his burgeoning connection with Ally Bross. The trio remained loyal to one another throughout the game despite the very real temptation to turn on one another to make it to the end.

Bross getting sent home in Venice meant that Shayne and Biggy were essentially battling

Rick Szabo and Peter Weber (an alum from The Traitors) in the July 22 episode's bus drive to Monaco on the French Riviera. However, Shayne told NBC Insider he could never get his alliance buddy to accept that Rick was a nemesis, and then it was too late.

It was a game of chance that ended up maneuvering the Map Room X’s of the Final Four so that Shayne was the last man to go home before next week’s finale. In the end, Shayne thought he at least had a relationship with Ally as a consolation prize. We talked to him about the double disappointment of not making the Final Three and Ally breaking his heart.

Shayne Cureton on trying to get Biggy to believe Rick was trouble

Shayne said that after Ally left the game, he had a singular purpose. "My head was on getting everybody else out that wasn't in our alliance to the very end,” he explained. "I'm trying to tell Biggy that Rick can't be trusted, and him and Peter were sharing information. Like, the amount of time they would be talking on the bus, you don't talk to nobody that long if y'all are just talking about regular stuff."

From day one of the game, Shayne and Biggy aligned and their alliance never wavered. "There was an agreement that we made from the very beginning that I would be basically his bulletproof vest if anything were to happen because he had done so much for me,” Shayne confirmed. "And that was an agreement that he stuck with to the end of the game. I can't really fault him for it. Honestly, one thing that is troubling me about Rick is the way that he played the game. It was less strategy on social and more strategy on pulling people's heartstrings and making them feel bad for him."

Initially, players like

Rachel Rossette and Tai Lowry agreed with Shayne and Ally, but they exited the game early so they weren’t there to back up that assessment. "Literally, it was just me and Ally,” Shayne said of their opinion of Rick. "We were the only ones that were like, 'You cannot trust this man!' Everybody else was, 'No, that's Papa Rick. He's just here for his family!' It was just a lot."

Asked why Shayne and Ally’s weren’t able to sway Biggy, Shayne said he saw Rick as a sneaky person and Biggy just didn't agree. “With [Biggy] being the person that's keeping me in the game, I'm not gonna sit here and badger,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, look what happened?” he said about Rick finally being forced to tell Biggy that he lied about his Monaco clue. "People learn from their own mistakes. In the very beginning, I tried to push it and push it. Then once Peter came on, I tried to push it a little bit more. There was even a point where me and Biggy's relationship, to me, seemed to fade a little bit with him being more towards Rick. All I could hope for is him being careful."

Shayne reacts to Ally’s romance with Mack Fitzgerald

During NBC Insider's exit interview with Ally, she shared that she and Shayne’s showmance was over and they were still good friends. However, the big twist came when Ally announced on her Instagram account that she was in love with fellow Destination X player, Mack Fitzgerald.

Shayne told us that he exited the game thinking he and Ally would absolutely pursue a relationship. "I thought that this was something that was good,” he said. “I didn't just jump into this with her. I even stated in the beginning that she couldn't be trusted and she needed to go. But when I got to truly know her, I was like, 'Wow, I could rock with this.' The situations that we had been in on the show, in the challenges, the way she communicated and just the pure lifestyle that she had in mind was like, 'Yeah, I like this!’"

However, post-show, Bross ended their relationship and explained that she was in love with Fitzgerald.

"Every experience that I experience in life is a learning lesson and an ability to control your emotions in an uncontrolled environment,” Shayne reflected. "My first thing with everybody, I don't care who it is, I want you to be happy because that's the only thing that matters. Obviously, don't do rash decisions. Think it through. But if this truly is what makes you happy, I'm happy for you,” he said of her feelings. "I know that sounds cliche, but I want people to expect that out of me too.

"I try to just do nothing but show respect. I love them both,” he said of Ally and Mack. "They're both great people. This doesn't take away from who they are. I want everybody to be happy and things happen for a reason."

Shayne said he’s sort of back to beginning again. "I don't want to say I'm in the same position,” he said of his next chapter. “I’ve modeled for so long that I've had so much time to myself to get to know me and understand what I truly want. So, I still have a main goal. And obviously, the notoriety of the show and just being with NBC now, I have hopes to get another one,” he said of perhaps getting cast on another series. "I love reality shows!"

