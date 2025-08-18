Sharon Stone's SNL Monologue Recreated Her Famous Basic Instinct Moment: Watch

The Nobody 2 star paid homage to the scandalous film when she hosted in 1992, as she recounted to Andy Cohen.

Sharon Stone's Saturday Night Live monologue caused quite the stir in Studio 8H.

The actress hosted on April 11, 1992, just three weeks after the release of Basic Instinct. Stone had a breakthrough starring role in the erotic thriller as a novelist and murder suspect who seduced the detective investigating her, and she kicked off her episode of SNL by pretending to seduce the entire cast and crew during her monologue. She even wore a little white dress in homage to the most famous scene in the movie, in which Stone's character is interrogated by a group of men who have no idea what they're getting into.

"I'm a little nervous," Stone said. "You know, I think I'd feel more comfortable if I could sit down."

Immediately given a chair, Stone lit a cigarette to recreate the full effect of the scene before launching into the reasons she was going to miss her time on SNL.

"You know, I've had a great week. I like working with these guys," she said. "They give me a lot of laughs. I like to laugh. It's nice. It sends ripples of pleasure through my body. Leaving here is going to be sad, because I'll miss all the pleasure they gave me, especially the men, because they're so...funny. But you know what? The women are funny too. Very funny. That's right, the women make me laugh too. You know who else made me laugh? The writers. But not that much. I'm not going to miss them. The stagehands weren't that funny. Of course, that's not their job, but they could have tried."

As she spoke, the camera cut to Chris Farley, Lorne Michaels, Victoria Jackson, a group of SNL writers including Robert Smigel and Jim Downey, stagehands, and Musical Guest Pearl Jam. And they were all hanging on Stone's every word, just like the detectives in the actual scene.

Sharon Stone on Saturday Night Live Season 17, Episode 17 on April 11, 1992. Photo: Alan Singer/NBCU

Sharon Stone recently told Andy Cohen about her experience on SNL

During an August 17, 2025 appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live — alongside Nobody 2 co-star and former SNL writer Bob Odenkirk — Stone recalled a dramatic moment that happened offscreen moments before the broadcast began. Basic Instinct was such a controversial film that some protestors planted themselves in the audience. According to Stone, as the monologue was about to begin, the protestors made their way to the stage and threatened Stone. Per her account to Andy Cohen, Lorne Michaels and the cops handled the situation safely just before the countdown began, and Stone was on live TV a few moments later.

Watch Stone's full account of what happened just before her SNL monologue here.

Sharon Stone returned to SNL in 2023 for Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria"

While her Season 17 episode was Stone's only time as a Host, she returned for an unexpected cameo in Season 48 during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria," the title track from their 2023 album. A choir stood in a semicircle on stage, with Smith in the center. Stone lay motionless like a beautiful statue on a glittery platform in front of the choir, sitting up only when Smith started singing. Stone told Variety that Smith had reached out about a month before to ask if she'd be interested.

"I said, 'Well, it's funny, I am listening to Sam Smith radio [on a streaming service] at the moment, so I think the universe has already decided this. I'd be so thrilled to do it, Sam. I just think you're the most astounding performer and I'd be absolutely ecstatic to do it,'" she said.

It ended up being an unforgettable experience.

Sharon Stone and Sam Smith during Saturday Night Live Season 48, Episode 10 on January 21, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"That stage is made for musicians so it's very acoustically sound, and when I was in the semicircle of the singers, it was like a sound bath," she said. "Sam Kruger, Sam's manager, stood in for me for the soundcheck earlier in the day and he said, 'I came off the stage and I thought I was going to cry.' It's unreal, how moving it is to be inside that sound."

Watch Sharon Stone's monologue from Season 17, Episode 17 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.