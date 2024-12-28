Severide Choking Up at His Father Benny’s Funeral on Chicago Fire Will Wreck You

While the white-knuckled rescue missions never fail to keep Chicago Fire fans on their toes, the compelling storylines that unfold in and out of the confines of Firehouse 51 keep Chi-Hards coming back for more. Among the many storylines that have kept viewers hooked, no one could forget the explosive relationship between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and his father, Benny (played by the late Treat Williams).

Benny was a force to be reckoned with for many early seasons of Chicago Fire. While boasting a glimmering career as a CFD Chief, Benny was an absent father who only made strides to reconnect with Severide later in life. Severide was naturally cold toward Benny during their initial reunion, lacking interest in getting to know his father better. Severide slowly began to forge a connection with Benny, albeit a strained one. Severide realized he'd followed in his father's CFD footsteps to compensate for his absence, leading the apple to fall quite close to the tree.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Benny Severide (Treat Williams) on Chicago Fire Season 4 Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

However, right as Benny and Severide began to hit a stride, Benny's life ended too soon after he suffered a stroke. Benny's death brought on a maelstrom of emotions for Severide; he still resented his father for prioritizing his career over his family and feared becoming the same man. On the other hand, Severide knew better than most that Benny saved countless lives and was, by many definitions, a heroic first responder.

So, how does one commemorate a morally grey hero? That's the precise conundrum Severide was forced to navigate in Season 7, Episode 7 ("What Will Define You") after being tasked with delivering a eulogy at Benny's funeral.

Severide gave an emotional eulogy at his father's funeral

Severide was naturally emotional ahead of his father's funeral. Despite his tumultuous lifestyle and poor parenting, Benny's funeral was a well-attended affair, with many showing up to show Severide support. Severide looked conflicted as he took the podium, but knowing his father better than anyone, he delivered a heart-wrenching tribute that had everyone in the room, himself included, choking up.

"My father was a legendary firefighter. I know this because he told me all the time," Severide began, earning a chuckle from the congregation.

"But he wasn't wrong," Severide continued. "On March 16th, 1993, he pulled seven people out of the Paxton Hotel fire. They were trapped, and nobody could figure out how to get to them, but Benny wouldn't give up. Even when the building was coming down on top of him. That was Benny Severide. He always had to do things his own way. He was stubborn, and man, he was tough. Sometimes too tough. He'd battle the people he loved as hard as he'd battle any fire. But every now and then, when you needed him the most, he'd have your back. Whether you knew it or not, no matter what the cost."

"It took me..." Severide started, tearing up a bit. "It took me too long to figure that out, but I'll never forget it."

Severide then stepped down from the podium, making way toward Benny's coffin with his medal of honor. Severide placed it on the top, telling his father, "Sleep tight, Dad. You earned it."

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) on Chicago Fire Season 7, Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Severide and Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) then became pallbearers, the congregation watching with reverence as the firefighters carried the coffin out. Once outside the church, Severide was shocked to see a legion of firetrucks arriving from every direction. Each truck was filled with uniformed firefighters, all there to show their respects.

It was a genuinely tear-jerking display as Severide witnessed the many CFD lives Benny impacted during his career all come together in his honor. Severide was overwhelmed with emotion as Boden gave him a knowing look. The entire CFD then gave Benny a final salute for his service, bringing tears to Severide's eyes as they all bid farewell to his father, a certified CFD legend.

