Seth Meyers on Donald Trump's MSG Rally: Watch "A Closer Look"

The Late Night Host weighed in on the Republican candidate's New York City event and Tim Walz's video game session on the October 28 episode.

Donald Trump's October 27 campaign rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden was the main focus of Seth Meyers' "A Closer Look" segment on Monday. The Late Night Host opened his segment by describing the "immediate backlash" over racist remarks made by a stand-up comic speaking at the rally (the night's events are summarized by NBC News here).

Meyers shared that he didn't think the night's tone matched what Trump and campaign representatives like his son, Eric Trump, billed it as. "You may have heard Kamala Harris and Tim Walz say they're running a campaign of optimism and joy," he began. "Well, Donald Trump wants you to know that he is, too."

The Late Night Host soon went on to play a clip from Trump's stump speech that night, in which the former president continued his habit of comparing his criminal prosecution to that of mobster Al Capone. "And then I get in there and they go after me," Trump said, ostensibly referring to the officials involved in his multiple indictments. "These animals, these dirty animals. I'm leading a movement of optimism and confidence and hope," Trump continued.

"That has to be one of the worst segues in the history of politics," Meyers joked. "Normally, if you switch gears that hard, you leave your transmission in the middle of the road."

Seth Meyers during the monologue on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 12 Episode 6 on October 1, 2024; Donald Trump arrives for a rally on January 5, 2024 in Sioux Center, Iowa. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Seth Meyers recaps Elon Musk and Hulk Hogan's Trump rally appearances

After sharing a montage of Eric Trump's claims in various TV appearances that his father's campaign is "a movement of total love," Meyers again pointed out that "both campaigns are trying to claim the mantle of love and joy."

"And the one hand, you've got Kamala Harris campaigning with Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama before record crowds," he said. "[Democrat vice presidential candidate] Tim Walz did a Twitch stream with AOC where they talked politics while they played Madden before Walz showed AOC an old Sega game called Crazy Taxi." (This led to Meyers admitting he's played a video game or two at work himself.)

"So that's a glimpse into the Democrat's version of joy and optimism," Meyers said."Let's see all the hopeful and optimistic guests who are lined up for Trump's big Madison Square Garden rally," he added, cutting to footage of billionaire Elon Musk, wrestler Hulk Hogan, and the campaign speakers who made incendiary comments about the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, Latinos, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Harris herself.

"It may not surprise you to learn that those obscene and racist comments have sparked an intense backlash, forcing Republicans and the Trump campaign to backpedal," Meyers added, pointing to condemnations from Florida Republican senator Rick Scott and a statement from Trump advisor that the controversial joke "does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

"You know how bad something has to be for the Trump campaign to distance themselves from it? Trump won't even distance himself from Hannibal Lecter," Meyers joked.

