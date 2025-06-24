Seth Meyers Met His Wife at This SNL Cast Member's Wedding: "I Had a Sense..."

Charlize Theron’s Kid Said Her Makeup “Eats Down"; Talks Recruiting Uma Thurman for Old Guard 2

The Late Night Host has said they fell for each other immediately, and they were married five years later.

Seth Meyers found love at first sight when he met Alexi Ashe.

The Late Night host and Saturday Night Live alum knew immediately that she was special, as he recalled to YourTango in 2020.

"I had a sense that she was the closest I'd ever met to someone who I could see myself with," he said. "Pretty much right away."

When the two met, Ashe had a tangential connection to SNL. Her sister, interior designer Ariel Ashe, worked as a set design apprentice on the show in 2001, which led to her becoming friendly with cast members. Meyers was a brand new cast member in 2001, and got to work with some of the greats of that era, including Chris Kattan.

Seth Meyers met wife Alexi Ashe at Chris Kattan's wedding

In 2008, Kattan married model Sunshine Deia Tutt in Oakhurst, California. The event allowed Meyers to meet attorney Alexi Ashe, who was there with her sister.

On the 2023 late night host podcast Strike Force Five — in an episode entirely dedicated to the hosts' wives — Meyers described how instant their attraction really was.

"Alexi and I hit it off to the point, on Friday night, that on Saturday, people kept asking us how long we'd been a couple," he said. "That's the level of flirty we were, the second day we knew each other. Then, shamefully, it took me five years to propose."

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Seth Meyers' dog Frisbee helped him propose to wife Alexi Ashe

Andy Samberg may insist he hates the Meyers' dog Frisbee with passion, but the small Italian Greyhound is a beloved part of the family who played a major role in Meyers and Ashe's love story. Meyers proposed by tying the ring in a bow around Frisbee's collar before Ashe got home, which made for a slightly awkward wait.

"I just had to sit there looking at the dog," he told Jimmy Fallon in 2013, (via People). "I was like, 'The dog's going to eat the ring.'"

The dog did not eat the ring, and everything went as planned. They got married just a few months later on September 1, 2013 on Martha's Vineyard, despite Ashe suffering from food poisoning after eating a bad oyster.

They now have three children. Ashe Olson Meyers was born in 2016, Axel Strahl Meyers was born, famously, in 2018 in the lobby of the family's apartment building, and Adelaide Ruth Meyers was born in 2021.

While Alexi Ashe currently works as an attorney for the nonprofit Sanctuary for Families, her sister Ariel Ashe took her services back to 30 Rockefeller Center to design the set and dressing rooms for Late Night With Seth Meyers. She also once fended off a marriage proposal from Will Forte at an SNL afterparty, years before Meyers proposed to Alexi. Find out the hilarious reason why Forte did it below:

