Seth Meyers' Hygiene Obsession Left Kelly Clarkson Baffled: "That Is Weird"

Everyone has their strange habits — at least the Late Night host's "obsession" keeps his teeth squeaky clean.

While some may roll their eyes at the tedious task of flossing day in and day out, you won't find Late Night host Seth Meyers skipping the step.

During a virtual appearance in a June 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Meyers admitted that flossing is actually one of his favorite pastimes, while Kelly Clarkson "confessed" her own hygiene obsession.

"When you were on my show last spring, I confessed my love for cleaning out my ears. It's weird how much I love to do it," Clarkson told Meyers before asking, "But what's one habit of yours that you would like to confess now? Do you have one that's weird?"

"I'm surprised I haven't confessed it to you before," Meyer said. "But have I told you how much I love to floss?"

Seth Meyers will purposely "eat food that gets stuck" in his teeth so he can floss

Seth Meyers with Kelly Clarkson during The Kelly Clarkson Show, Episode 7I003. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Simply put, Clarkson had a tough time chewing on Meyers' confession.

"You do?!" Clarkson exclaimed. It's not like the hygienic eccentricity is bad for Meyers, but Clarkson struggled to envision someone enjoying the activity, loathed by many.

"I love to floss," Meyers said. "I'll eat food that gets stuck in my teeth just for the purposes of flossing."

That's right — bring on the chia seeds and popcorn because Meyers loves the sweet satisfaction of flossing away meddlesome morsels. Still dubious about Meyer's affinity for the task, Clarkson suspiciously asked the Late Night host, "Are you making fun of me?"

"No, I love to floss," Meyers said earnestly. "Do you not like to floss?"

Clarkson relatably admitted that going to the dentist isn't her favorite activity, and that she is typically recommended to "floss more."

"For me, it's not like the maintenance flossing. Like I know you're supposed to floss at the end of the night," Meyers explained. "I only like flossing if it's like, I know there's [food in my teeth]. So, for me, it's getting a bag of jerky and a thing of floss, and that's just my afternoon."

Ever the sweetheart, Clarkson began with a compliment before a polite questioning of Meyers' hygienic habits. "Well, first of all, I'm definitely down for the jerky cause that's awesome," Clarkson said before adding, "But you're right, that is weird. I don't know anybody that loves that."

"Seems weird that the cleaning-her-ears lady is going to look down her nose at the guy who flosses, but whatever," Meyers teased.

Kelly Clarkson went "Day Drinking" with Seth Meyers on Late Night

Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers during "Seth and Kelly Clarkson Go Day-Drinking" on February 1, 2018. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Meyers has visited The Kelly Clarkson Show on several occasions, and Clarkson returned the favor in kind in February 2018 after she joined Meyers at a rooftop bar to sip cocktails and swap hysterical career highlights while Day Drinking. From Meyers' laugh-out-loud impromptu performance of Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" to the NBC hosts' various zany cocktail creations, Clarkson had a blast teaming up with Meyers for Late Night's smash daytime segment.

"Literally the first time I've ever been day-drinking. Not gonna lie, I LOVED IT!" Clarkson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Having the walk of shame around 5pm is way less embarrassing."