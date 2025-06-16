Seth Meyers & Amy Poehler's Comedic Chemistry Was on Fire as SNL’s “Needlers” Couple

Jeff Goldblum on Admiring His Own Red Carpet Photos, Celebrity Features on Still Blooming (Extended)

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers' chemistry on Saturday Night Live wasn't limited to "Weekend Update."

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

The duo, who've been longtime friends since their days on the show, also starred in a series of recurring sketches about married couple Dan and Sally Needler. The Needlers, who can barely finish a sentence without insulting each other, are deeply uncomfortable to be around — which explains their initial introduction as, "The Needlers: The Couple That Should Be Divorced."

The Needlers' first appearance was technically in the Season 30 episode hosted by Johnny Knoxville, back when they were called Dan and Sally Harrison. They returned as Dan and Sally Needler in "Restaurant Date," which aired during the October 1, 2005, Season 31 premiere with Host Steve Carell.

In the sketch, Dan and Sally meet up for dinner with friends with Neil (Carell) and Karen (Rachel Dratch) and don't even sit down before tearing into each other.

Sally: "Hi guys! Sorry we're late, someone got pulled over."

Dan: "And someone has a crush on a highway patrolman."

Sally: "Well at least he paid attention to me!"

Dan: "Well of course he did, honey. You were smiling at him so much he probably thought you were on crystal meth."

RELATED: Amy Poehler Making Seth Meyers Cry Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Their drink orders are derailed by jokes about Dan's scotch being just as "on the rocks" as their marriage, and when Dan says he's going to get a "beet salad," Sally insists she hears "bee salad." When Neil tries to distract the table by announcing that he and Karen are getting married, it turns into a roast of Dan's proposal to Sally, and of Sally's reluctant response to Dan.

"Oh, so you didn't get down on one knee in an Applebee's parking lot and say, 'We might as well do this?'" Sally asks after hearing about Neil's romantic beach proposal.

"And tell me, Karen, did you wait the traditional six days before saying yes?" says Dan.

Karen then tries her own distraction technique by asking how couples counseling is going, and that starts and argument that sends the couple storming off into the kitchen together, followed by what sounds like a violent fight. Spoiler alert: It's not a fight. A waiter played by Jason Sudeikis asks Neil and Karen if they can deal with their friends, whose kitchen exploits are getting a bit too loud and might also be a "huuuge health code violation."

Fred Armisen, Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, and Rachel Dratch during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 31, Episode 1. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Seth Meyers and Amy Poehlers' Needlers recurred throughout Season 31 of SNL

The Needlers appeared two more times in Season 31, and each time, it ended pretty much the same way.

In "Class Reunion," they attend their 10 year college reunion and reveal some backstory with help from Host Eva Longoria, who played their friend from college, Claire (Longoria).

RELATED: Will Ferrell and His Costars Nearly Broke in SNL's Unaired "Cast List" Sketch

In their final appearance on March 4, 2006, the Needlers visit a fertility clinic. They meet with a doctor played by Host Natalie Portman, who suggests that maybe this couple shouldn't try to solve their problems with a baby?

In Season 31, Poehler was still anchoring "Weekend Update" with Tina Fey, with Meyers joining Poehler at the Update desk beginning in Season 32. Their signature segment "Really!?!," which they've also recreated on Late Night With Seth Meyers, arguably let them pay homage to the Needlers by going off on some of the more ridiculous news stories of the time.

Now, Poehler and Meyers' friendship is still alive and well, though if you saw their 2025 episode of Poehler's Good Hang podcast, it involves a lot more happy crying than yelling.

Watch "The Needlers: Restaurant Date" from Season 31, Episode 1, which aired October 1, 2005, above, and watch any episode of SNL anytime on Peacock.