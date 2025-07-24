Serena Williams Played a College Athlete on Law & Order: SVU Over 20 Years (CLIP)

What happened in Serena Williams' Law & Order: SVU episode?

After the SVU investigated the assault and murder of fraternity pledge master Tyler Henry, it didn't take long for them to learn their murder victim had a broken moral compass while still alive. Tyler Henry filmed sex with drunk women without their knowledge or consent, then posted the videos online without their consent. With little leads on who would kill Tyler, the SVU visited his father, who revealed that a student named Chloe lost a lawsuit against his son for posting her video online, but the case didn't stick. Chloe, a successful basketball player at Tyler's school, was filmed stripping at a party.

Chloe had a motive for the murder, inspiring Benson and Stabler to pay her a visit at practice. Chloe then revealed that she'd been fed booze by the frat brothers all night before she got too intoxicated and was carried on stage with a spotlight for all to see (and film). The video could have jeopardized her basketball scholarship had her coach seen it, so she did everything she could to get it taken down.

Once Benson asked Chloe where she was during the time of the murder, Chloe revealed she was at an away game, a steel-tight alibi that left the squads scratching their heads with no real leads. However, after uncovering a toxic culture of hazing and abuse within the fraternity, the detectives met an abused former pledge turned member named William Carey, who confessed to the murder of Tyler Henry shortly after attempting suicide.

However, soon after confessing, William pled not guilty to the charges, giving the squad a judicial run for their money once they learned William was a victim of rape and abusive hazing, as well. But the frat's evil actions went even deeper. The detectives eventually learned that Tyler was committing these atrocious acts under the manipulation of former pledge master Rob Sweeney, who had manipulated and orchestrated numerous assaults.

After Rob's swift arrest and the discovery of the frat's ledger of abuse, the SVU had everything they needed to deliver long-awaited justice and put an end to Tau Omega Fraternity's reign of terror.