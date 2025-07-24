Serena Williams Played a College Athlete on Law & Order: SVU Over 20 Years (CLIP)
The world-famous tennis champion made a surprising cameo in a 2004 Law & Order: SVU episode about campus crime.
Beyond the gripping criminal cases and gripping squad room drama, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has long been hailed for its long list of dynamite guest stars. Serena Williams has conquered courts around the world, but in an unforgettable SVU appearance, she served up something entirely new.
From Hollywood legends to music industry moguls, you never know which dynamite guest star might grace SVU next. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has tackled countless criminal cases throughout the years, brushing paths with a legion of captivating guest stars who have stolen the show. Whether it's an athlete trading a stadium for the squad room or a beloved A-lister getting their start as an elusive red herring, SVU fans never get tired of pointing at their TV screens and asking, "Is that who I think it is?"
RELATED: Amanda Seyfried Gave a Harrowing Performance in a 2004 Law & Order: SVU Episode
In a standout 2004 episode of SVU, Williams brought her star power from center court to the center of a jaw-dropping criminal investigation. Read more about Williams' Law & Order: SVU episode, below:
When did Serena Williams guest star on Law & Order: SVU?
Serena Williams guest starred in Law & Order: SVU Season 5, Episode 12 ("Brotherhood") as Chloe Spiers, a college student who runs into the squad after they learn a graphic video of Chloe was posted online by a troublesome member of the Tau Omega Fraternity.
After speaking with Chloe about the incident, Benson and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) soon unveiled Tau Omega Fraternity's sinister underbelly, leading to a haunting trail of victims.
What happened in Serena Williams' Law & Order: SVU episode?
After the SVU investigated the assault and murder of fraternity pledge master Tyler Henry, it didn't take long for them to learn their murder victim had a broken moral compass while still alive. Tyler Henry filmed sex with drunk women without their knowledge or consent, then posted the videos online without their consent. With little leads on who would kill Tyler, the SVU visited his father, who revealed that a student named Chloe lost a lawsuit against his son for posting her video online, but the case didn't stick. Chloe, a successful basketball player at Tyler's school, was filmed stripping at a party.
Chloe had a motive for the murder, inspiring Benson and Stabler to pay her a visit at practice. Chloe then revealed that she'd been fed booze by the frat brothers all night before she got too intoxicated and was carried on stage with a spotlight for all to see (and film). The video could have jeopardized her basketball scholarship had her coach seen it, so she did everything she could to get it taken down.
Once Benson asked Chloe where she was during the time of the murder, Chloe revealed she was at an away game, a steel-tight alibi that left the squads scratching their heads with no real leads. However, after uncovering a toxic culture of hazing and abuse within the fraternity, the detectives met an abused former pledge turned member named William Carey, who confessed to the murder of Tyler Henry shortly after attempting suicide.
However, soon after confessing, William pled not guilty to the charges, giving the squad a judicial run for their money once they learned William was a victim of rape and abusive hazing, as well. But the frat's evil actions went even deeper. The detectives eventually learned that Tyler was committing these atrocious acts under the manipulation of former pledge master Rob Sweeney, who had manipulated and orchestrated numerous assaults.
After Rob's swift arrest and the discovery of the frat's ledger of abuse, the SVU had everything they needed to deliver long-awaited justice and put an end to Tau Omega Fraternity's reign of terror.
RELATED: Why Chris Meloni Says Stabler's Feelings for Benson Are "Complicated": "I Think..."
How can you watch Serena Williams' Law & Order: SVU episode?
Williams may be famous for dominating the tennis court, but she proved she can ace a guest role with her unforgettable appearance on SVU. You can watch Williams' episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — Season 5, Episode 12 ("Brotherhood") — on Peacock.