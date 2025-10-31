Love Island Winners Serena & Kordell Debut Unbelievable Couples Halloween Costume

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Anyone else got chills? For their their second Halloween as a couple, #Kordena, AKA Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, the winning couple from Season 6 of Love Island USA, channeled two iconic movie characters in an epic full glamour photo shoot that has us feeling so hot, yet so cold.

For their costumes, the pair dressed up as Mr. Freeze and Ms. B Haven from the 1997 movie Batman & Robin, a film that came out before either Beckham or Page was born! While it was ridiculed at the time for its over-the-top style, campy tone (a signature of director Joel Schumacher) and jokey one-liners, the movie has since been embraced for the shtick of it all, with characters like Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) becoming popular Halloween costumes.

In the movie, Freeze is played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Haven is played by Vivica A. Fox.

"Why don’t we heat things up a littlee🥶❄️ Happy Halloweennnn🥳🎃," the couple captioned their pictures, which you can see here. With the help of a team of professionals, they faithfully recreated both characters' looks, from Freeze's icy blue skin to Haven's snowflake-esque lingerie and icicle hair. As one commenter aptly put it, "Now I gotta dig this movie out of the archive." Anyone else suddenly in the mood to revisit a cult classic?

Kordell and Serena are going strong in year two of their relationship

This is the second time the Beyond the Villa stars embodied a loved-up couple from a '90s flick! In 2024, they absolutely nailed the characters of Murray (Donald Faison) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) from 1995's Clueless, pulling off not one, but two, looks from the film. In the movie, Murray and Dionne are the solid couple who stay together through thick and thin, the one the others look to and try to emulate. Sounds like Beckham and Page. Check it out here.

The pair are now both living in Los Angeles, though they haven't moved in together, and are enjoying this phase of their relationship. “We’ve been doing good,” Beckham told E! News in May 2025. continued. “No major thing is happening that's causing anything—just smooth sailings. I'm happy. We're happy. It’s been nothing but fun times so far.”

Most nights, he said, they “sit in the crib, order some food and watch a series.” For special occasions, of course, “I still take her out on dates, though,” he explained. “We still go do some fun things. But if I had to choose the best one, it's those nights—especially after a hard day of work.”

Well, now we've got the warm fuzzies.