Find out which episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Check Out the September 6 Host and Musical Guest

We're less than a month away from Saturday Night Live Season 51.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

New episodes begin on October 4. No Host or Musical Guest has been announced yet, but the cast is beginning to take shape. Five new cast members will be joining the show this season including one very familiar redhead.

Ben Marshall, also known as 1/3 of the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, is joining the cast as a featured player. He has been a writer on SNL since 2021, and appeared in Digital Shorts with fellow members Martin Herlihy and John Higgins from Season 47 to Season 50.

Marshall will be joined by newcomers Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. While none of the other newbies have been appearing on SNL for the past four years, they all have significant followings on social platforms like TikTok. That means you've got time to check out their work ahead of their Studio 8H debut.

The locked-in final Season 51 cast lineup has yet to be revealed, but all confirmed info on the new season can be found on NBC Insider as soon as it's available. Bookmark that page and check back throughout the rest of the month for news.

In the meantime, take a look back at the Hosts and Musical Guests from Season 50.

RELATED: SNL Just Added 5 New Season 51 Cast Members — Including One from Please Don't Destroy

RELATED: All About SNL's New Season 51 Cast Member Veronika Slowikowska

Of course, your Saturdays won't be left empty just because the new season hasn't started yet. Find out which episode is airing this weekend below!

Is SNL new tonight, September 6, 2025? No. The show is still on summer hiatus, but will return for new episodes in less than a month.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Premiere Date and Details: Everything We Know

Sarah Sherman, Host Walton Goggins as Albie, and Heidi Gardner during Saturday Night Live's "Mother's Day Brunch" sketch on Saturday, May, 10 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the September 6 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Walton Goggins and Arcade Fire. The White Lotus star made his hosting debut on May 10, 2025 and gave it his all, flirting with moms and revealing his tiny baby feet wearing tiny baby shoes. His co-star Sam Rockwell even made a cameo. Arcade Fire performed as Musical Guests for the sixth time.

RELATED: Watch Walton Goggins' Saturday Night Live Sketches & Monologue from May 10, 2025

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50 for 2024-2025

RELATED: Every Musical Guest for SNL Season 50: Arcade Fire, Benson Boone & More

Barbara Hernandez (Drew Barrymore), Dave (Jimmy Fallon), Virginia Klarvin (Rachel Dratch), Roger Klarvin (Will Ferrell) appear on the "Hot Tub Lovers" skit on Saturday Night Live on October 13, 2001. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Shop official SNL merch: