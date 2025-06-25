Susan Boyle Is Glowing with Her Wavy, Honey-Blonde Bob Haircut & New Bangs

The Got Talent legend showed off her new look at a recent awards ceremony.

Susan Boyle is ready for summer.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Got Talent icon looked radiant at an event in Scotland in June, rocking a wavy bob hairstyle and fresh bangs. The honey-blonde bob cut is an evolution of the blonde color change she debuted a few weeks ago.

Boyle attended the Pride of Scotland Awards, an annual event celebrating local Scots who make a positive impact on those around them. The 64-year-old vocal powerhouse presented the King's Trust Young Achiever Award, a distinction that highlights young men and women who uplift their community.

RELATED: Susan Boyle & an Exciting Male Artist Did a Power Ballad Duet with a Rock Choir

Susan Boyle attends the Pride of Scotland Awards on June 23, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Martin Grimes/Getty Images

"What an honour it was to present The King's Trust Young Achiever Award to the incredible Ashleigh Lancaster last night at the @prideofscotland Awards 💛," Boyle wrote on Instagram about the event.

Susan Boyle returns to the studio for the first time since suffering a stroke

Simon Cowell Susan Boyle on America's Got Talent "Champions One" Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

The Britain's Got Talent star has new projects in the works. In May, she revealed she returned to the recording studio for the first time since suffering a stroke in 2022. The gravity of that milestone was not lost on her.

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Ethereal "Mad World" Cover Will Transport You to Tranquility

"Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between," Boyle wrote on Instagram. "I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place! I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks. 🙏❤️"

In a 2024 interview with Daily Mail, Boyle said that her recovery post-stroke is going well. "I'm back alright. I'm feeling OK and ready to go," she explained. "I had a major stroke and I've had to fight my way back. It's taken me three years and it's been hard — I'm not going to pretend otherwise — but it's made me determined to keep going."

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Soul-Stirring Cover of This Broadway Classic Will Make You Ugly Cry

Boyle hasn't yet revealed what she's been working on. Regardless, fans are excited to see what songs she has up her sleeve. Her signature range and tone can handle an array of musical genres, so the sky is really the limit.