Savannah Guthrie Looks Gorgeous with Chocolate Brown Hair & Thick Auburn Highlights

This throwback photo of the TODAY co-anchor proves she can pull off any hair color.

Over 20 years ago, Savannah Guthrie turned heads with a hair color that many TODAY fans have never seen the star sport before.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

This photo, taken at a November 18, 2004 charity event in New York City during her days working at Court TV, shows how gorgeous the TODAY co-anchor looked with chocolate brown hair — complete with plenty of auburn highlights. These days, Guthrie sticks with a blonde shade that has become synonymous with her TODAY tenure, but over 20 years ago, she proved that she looked just as good with a darker shade.

Savannah Guthrie attends Lucky Magazine's VIP Preview to benefit the Robin Hood Foundation at Gotham Hall on November 18, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Fernando Leon/Getty Images

This chocolate brown hairstyle predated her first TODAY appearance by nearly 7 years — Guthrie joined the team in June 2011 as the show's chief legal correspondent before being promoted to co-anchor in 2012.

RELATED: Al Roker & Savannah Guthrie Had a Scenic Double Date with Their Spouses

There has been renewed interest among fans in Guthrie's previous hairstyles lately, and that is most likely due to what happened during the September 3 episode of TODAY.

As she and her colleagues were broadcasting live outdoors in the TODAY Plaza, Guthrie spotted a fan in the crowd holding a homemade sign. The sign had a photo of Guthrie from the '90s — when she was a local reporter — rocking an unmistakable jet-black bob haircut.

The woman who brought the sign remembered watching Guthrie back in the day on her local news channel, found the photo online, and brought it to TODAY. It was a moment that Guthrie wasn't expecting.

"Oh my gosh, hi, well welcome — and I think we don't need to see that," Guthrie said to the fan as she half-heartedly tried to cover up the image.

However, her co-anchor, Craig Melvin, had other thoughts. "I disagree!" he said.

RELATED: Why Savannah Guthrie's 8-Year-Old Son Uninvited Her to His School Party

Savannah Guthrie bumped into Hoda Kotb on vacation

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appear on the Today show Season 73. Photo: Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Guthrie is never too far away from her former co-anchor, Hoda Kotb.

On February 18, Guthrie shared a photo from her family's vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, on Instagram. The fam was all smiles, but eagle-eyed fans spotted the beaming face of Kotb herself, Guthrie's former co-anchor, photobombing as only she can.

As it turns out, Kotb was vacationing with her family too, and as luck would have it, the two friends bumped into each other and shared a sweet moment.

"Oh and a bonus @hodakotb sighting for a little extra ☀️," Guthrie wrote in the caption.