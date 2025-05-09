As music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial is set to begin, Dateline explores the allegations against him, including charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ "Humiliating Journey from Billionaire To Inmate" for Allegations "So Vile and So Horrifying"

With Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial set to begin this month, Dateline is exploring the hip-hop mogul's controversial life and the shocking allegations against him.

The all-new one-hour report — titled "Sean Combs on Trial" and airing Sunday, May 11 at 10/9c p.m. on NBC — looks at the events that led to the five-count federal indictment that includes charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

“The humiliating journey from billionaire to inmate doesn’t happen that often,” Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz said in a voiceover in a preview of the episode.

"First came a barrage of lawsuits, then criminal charges — charges so ugly, they could snuff out his stardom for good," Mankiewicz continued. "Then again, this is Sean Combs."

Combs made his mark on the music industry, even nurturing the careers of younger artists.

"In many respects, he was a pioneer of hip hop and helping to shape the careers of so many phenomenal artists,” Jasmyne Cannick, a social critic who follows hip hop, told Dateline.

But the artist’s reputation was called into question after allegations of abuse and sex trafficking began to emerge.

"People chose not to look"

“People chose not to look and not to see,” Natania Reuben, who survived a 1999 nightclub shooting, told Dateline.

Allegations came into wider focus after hotel surveillance video footage from 2016 later emerged in May of 2024, showing Combs dragging, beating, and kicking his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, according to NBC News.

“What the whole world saw was so vile and so horrifying, there was a sense that something had to be done,” former federal prosecutor Paul Butler told Dateline.

What is Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accused of? In September of 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced federal charges against Combs, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. "The indictment unsealed today alleges that between 2008 and the present, Combs abused, threatened, and coerced women and others, and led a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes," the office stated at the time.

Now, on the verge of his federal trial, Combs’ fate remains hanging in the balance.

“I think justice looks like Diddy being behind bars,” Tiffany Red, a songwriter and friend of Combs’ ex Ventura, told Dateline.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied the allegations against him.

Along with Red, Reuben and Butler, Dateline’s one-hour special also includes interviews with celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch.

