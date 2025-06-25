Scarlett Johansson "Dug Up a Jonathan Bailey" in Jimmy Fallon's Mad Lib Theater Game

The Jurassic World Rebirth star got the giggles after making sure her costar got a mention in their "script."

When someone asks you for a noun, the only reasonable answer is..."Jonathan Bailey."

The Jurassic World Rebirth star became a topic of conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when his costar Scarlett Johansson named him in a game of "Mad Lib Theater." Of course, she didn't know what she was naming him for — such is the nature of Mad Libs — and didn't anticipate that he'd be dug up in Jimmy Fallon's yard. In short, it was a bunch of delightfully hilarious nonsense.

After choosing her words (with some difficulty, and help from the audience), Johansson joined Jimmy Fallon in a scene about a paleontological dig. As Dr. Kiwi and Professor Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, they reminisce on their early days of discovering paleontology and make a few exciting discoveries. And those discoveries prompt very funny reactions, thanks to Johansson's silly contributions including "Yoinks!" and "Yahoo!"

If you ever played in a sandbox with a paintbrush and pretended to uncover dinosaur bones, this scene might feel oddly familiar to you.

Dr. Kiwi may have stumbled into paleontology after a career as a dental hygienist, but Johansson sought out her role in Rebirth. She told Fallon she used "manifestation" to get her role in the latest Jurassic World movie after years of loving the franchise. When she heard there was a role she might be right for, she got herself a general meeting with Steven Spielberg where she claims she successfully "played it coy" with the legendary director.

"It turns out that fangirling pays off!" she said.

Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon appear on a skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 129. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Mad Lib Theater" has featured huge stars like Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Benedict Cumberbatch and more

"Mad Lib Theater" is a staple game on The Tonight Show, though it was last played back in 2023 with J.J. Watt. Benedict Cumberbatch participated in one of the earliest iterations in 2016 as a detective interrogating a suspect. Chris Pratt and John Cena have both played holiday versions, and Tom Cruise committed hard to a Mission: Impossible scene on a train.

Best of Mad Lib Theater

Kristen Wiig played a doctor giving Fallon the news that there was a canoe found in his Achilles heel, and Natalie Portman tried to break up with Fallon in an apple orchard after 17 weeks of dating. Dakota Johnson even played a passionate, sexy version to promote Fifty Shades Darker in 2017, and implied that Fallon has a really big...knee.

