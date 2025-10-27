Packers' WR Savion Williams Scores First Career Touchdown: Who Is the Rookie Fan Favorite?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Savion Williams is officially off to the NFL races with his first career touchdown.

Every NFL game has its bright spots, including the ones you didn't necessarily expect. In the Green Bay Packers' Week 8 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we got more than one.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft got a lot of the attention with a breakthrough night, logging six catches and two touchdowns in the Pack's 35-25 victory over the Steelers, but it was also a special night for Savion Williams, a rookie wide receiver who's become a fan-favorite for Packers faithful. On just his fifth regular season catch, Williams scored the first NFL touchdown of his career live in primetime, setting the stage for more playing a time and perhaps even bigger plays later in the season.

So, who is Savion Williams, and what makes him stand out? Let's take a closer look at the Packers rookie.

Who is Green Bay Packers' speedster Savion Williams?

Savion Williams, #83, of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

A Texas native, Williams played college ball at Texas Christian University (TCU), where he displayed skill as a receiver, kick returner, and more. A 6-foot-4-inch, 222 pound utility player with solid measurables, he came out of the 2025 NFL Combine with a very solid performance, including a 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds -- incredibly fast for a receiver his size.

Williams ended up getting drafted in the third round to the Packers. Since then, he's been slowly accumulating plays over the course of his rookie season, including three catches for 22 yards in Green Bay's tie against Dallas back in September. So far in his NFL career, he's caught every pass he's been targeted for, and while that's not a lot of passes yet, it's impressive that he's kept that streak alive through eight weeks.

In Sunday's game, he caught just one pass for eight yards, but it was a big one. On a short route that sent him around the edge of the defense, Williams ran for his first career touchdown, and it feels like we won't have to wait too long for his second.

Why does Savion Williams' helmet look different?

Though he's only a rookie and hasn't received many targets yet in his receiving career, Williams stands out among the Packers roster, and the NFL, as one of the few players in the league with a different helmet silhouette. His helmet looks bigger and puffier than his teammates', and that's because Williams wears what's called a Guardian Cap. Originally used in practice for extra padding and head protection, the caps are now approved for use in regular NFL games as an optional accessory for players who'd like some increased concussion protection.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Williams suffered a concussion during training camp over the summer, and when he returned he opted to wear the Guardian Cap full time.

