Savannah Guthrie Threw the First Pitch at a Mets Game & Her Kids Were So Excited

One of the most decorated teams in Major League Baseball just rolled out the red carpet for TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

The TODAY co-anchor kicked off the New York Mets' home game against crosstown rivals the New York Yankees by throwing the ceremonial first pitch — and from the looks of it, her pitch was a perfect strike.

The big moment was captured in a series of Instagram videos shared by Guthrie and TODAY, and it's clear that Guthrie took her responsibility very seriously. Next to Guthrie's two children, 10-year-old Vale and 8-year-old Charley, she received tips and pointers from Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek leading up to her moment. And when it came time for Guthrie to take the mound, she delivered a fastball right down the middle to cheers from the crowd.

It couldn't have worked out more perfectly:

Moments before showtime, it seemed like Guthrie still couldn't believe what was about to happen:

Vale telling her mom, "You're nerve-cited," is one of the cutest — and most accurate — things a kid could ever say to a parent in that moment.

Speaking of Guthrie's children, Vale and Charley looked like they had a blast stepping onto the field and brushing elbows with some lucky Mets:

Savannah Guthrie says her children are embarrassed by her right now

Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie and their children Vale and Charley attend the "Mostly What God Does" book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

These days, Guthrie says her children after often embarrassed by her.

During a May 20 discussion on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Guthrie explained to Jenna Bush Hager how Charley was adamant about her skipping a school event.

"Actually, my little boy [Charley], he's 8, they're having a May Day at school, which is a little event, and there's an afterparty in their second grade homeroom. And he literally said to me this morning, 'Mommy, I want you to come to May Day, but I do not want you to come to the afterparty.'"

Guthrie continued, "And I said, 'Why?' and he was like, 'It's gotten around that some people know you work on the news, and it's weird and it's embarrassing.'"

Guthrie took her son's embarrassment in stride — but that's when little Charley drew a hilarious line in the sand.

"I was like, 'OK, baby!'" she said. "He's like, 'We don't need that attention, so you're not invited to the afterparty.' But I'm bringing the juice boxes, and he goes, 'Could you just drop off the juice boxes?'"