Savannah Guthrie Has This Strict Smartphone Rule for Her 2 Kids (DETAILS)

Savannah Guthrie Broke Up With Her Husband The Day They Got Engaged

Savannah Guthrie Broke Up With Her Husband The Day They Got Engaged

Savannah Guthrie is putting off the inevitable for as long as she can.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

On October 9, the TODAY star attended the World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds in New York City, the same event her colleague Carson Daly went to with his family. Guthrie has long been a champion of mental health, and as it turns out, she employs a strict rule for her two children when keeping their well being in mind.

During a conversation with E! News at the event, Guthrie reveals her parenting style regarding social media and smartphones for her two kids Vale, 11, and Charley, 8. The longtime TODAY co-anchor's reasoning is straightforward: Her children are too young at this point, and she and her husband, Michael Feldman, want to wait for the right time to introduce that aspect of today's culture into their lives.

"My conversation about social media is, 'No,'" Guthrie revealed. "And my conversation about a smartphone is, 'No.'"

RELATED: Carson Daly's Gorgeous Wife & Lookalike Son Join Him for World Mental Health Day (PIC)

Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie attend the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on October 9, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

"My kids are 8 and 11 — of course they want all of that stuff. And I just want to hold off as long as possible for that."

There will be a time when little Vale and Charley are glued to their screens just like the rest of us, but that time isn't now. Still, Guthrie told the outlet that there isn't a lack of communication in her household whatsoever.

"We do talk about our feelings, you know?" she explained. "I say, 'All feelings are welcome — all behavior is not, but all feelings are welcome. You can always share how you're feeling in this house.'"

RELATED: Why Savannah Guthrie's 8-Year-Old Son Uninvited Her to His School Party

Savannah Guthrie attends the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on October 9, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

"I tell my kids all the time, 'You know, no matter how you're feeling — these moods come and you feel sad. It's like a weather system coming in, it's like a storm, and it takes up the whole sky. But weather systems come in and they go,'" Guthrie continued. "And I think that's a reminder for anyone who's struggling right now with mental health issues."

Savannah Guthrie tapped to co-host 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

It's official: News broke on September 23 that Guthrie will be heading up NBC's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony alongside NBC Sports commentator Terry Gannon and Olympic legend Shaun White.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to host the Opening Ceremony alongside the incomparable Terry Gannon and snowboarding legend Shaun White," Guthrie said in a statement. "It's such an honor to celebrate the world's best athletes and introduce the magic and wonder of the Winter Games and northern Italy to viewers at home."

Savannah Guthrie appears on the Today Show Season 73 on Wednesday, January 10, 2025; Terry Gannon attends the 20th annual Emmys Golf Classic benefiting the Television Academy Foundation at Wilshire Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 6, at 12 p.m. ET from Milan, Italy. Primetime coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock.