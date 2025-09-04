Savannah Guthrie Looks Unrecognizable with a Jet-Black Bob Haircut

A fan surprised Guthrie live on air with a throwback photo from her local-reporter days.

Savannah Guthrie had no idea she'd be going down memory lane during the September 3 episode of TODAY.

It was business as usual in the TODAY Plaza during the Wednesday morning episode — until Guthrie spotted a fan in the crowd holding a homemade sign that caught her attention. The sign had a photo of Guthrie from the '90s (when she was a local reporter) rocking a jet-black bob haircut. Turns out, the woman who brought the sign remembered watching Guthrie back in the day and found the photo online.

"Oh my gosh, hi, well welcome — and I think we don't need to see that," Guthrie said to the fan as she half-heartedly tried to cover up the image.

But her co-anchor Craig Melvin was loving the impromptu throwback moment. "I disagree!" he said.

"[My hair] was very '90s, I think I tried to have 'the Rachel,'" Guthrie insisted, referring to the hairstyle Jennifer Aniston popularized while playing Rachel Green on Friends.

"Thanks for coming, now we can burn that," Guthrie quipped jokingly.

Guthrie's experimented with many hair colors through the years. One time, she even dyed her hair red, a decision she laughed about on a 2021 episode of TODAY.

"I don't know why I thought I needed to dye my hair red that one time," she said. "I just went out one day and dyed it red and came in [to the show] the next day..."

Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker went on a rooftop double date with their spouses

Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie appear at the 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images

Guthrie had a fun-filled summer 2025 that included one sweet double date with one of her colleagues.

In August, Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, shared a gorgeous Instagram photo of their date night with Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman. The image showed the two couples smiling on a rooftop together with the famous New York City skyline shining behind them.

Roberts wrote the perfect caption for the special evening: "Summer fun! New York state of mind! #summer."

Roker and his wife will celebrate three decades of marriage on September 16, and Guthrie and her husband just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on March 15.

