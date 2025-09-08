Savannah Guthrie Dyed Her Hair Red & Immediately Regretted It

Savannah Guthrie Broke Up With Her Husband The Day They Got Engaged

"I don't know why I thought I needed to dye my hair red that one time," Guthrie said reflecting back on her 2013 hair change.

Savannah Guthrie wouldn't change a thing about her time on TODAY — except maybe one hair color decision.

During a memorable June 2021 episode commemorating Guthrie's 10th anniversary working on TODAY, the current co-anchor went down memory lane with her colleagues. It wasn't long before Guthrie revealed her one regret about her early days on TODAY: dyeing her hair red.

As a clip from 2011 was shown on screen, Guthrie said she remembered how much fun her first days at work on TODAY were.

"We just had such a good time," she said. "It was so fun, it was such a wonderful way to be welcomed in. I don't know why I thought I needed to dye my hair red that one time.

"I don't remember that," Craig Melvin said.

"People have tried to forget it, that's why," Guthrie clarified.

Savannah Guthrie appears on the TODAY Show Season 62. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Guthrie said she dyed it on a whim. "I just went out one day and dyed it red and came in the next day and all the bosses were like 'Oh, looks good,'" Guthrie recalled, hilariously reenacting everyone's forced smiles. (The darker shade actually looked gorgeous on Guthrie, for the record!)

When Guthrie revealed the new color during an August 2013 episode of the show, NBC's Natalie Morales gave it rave reviews. "We love it," she said, noting the auburn shade would be perfect for the upcoming autumn months. "It will be fall soon."

Savannah Guthrie rocked her natural hair shade early in her career

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appear on the Today show Season 73. Photo: Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Guthrie faced another one of her past hair eras during a recent 2025 episode of TODAY.

On September 3, during an outdoor segment on the TODAY Plaza, Guthrie encountered a fan holding a sign featuring a throwback photo of the star from early in her broadcasting career — sporting jet black hair (her natural hair shade).

"Oh my gosh, hi, well, welcome — and I think we don't need to see that," Guthrie said to the fan as she lightheartedly tried to hide the photo from cameras.

"Thanks for coming, now we can burn that," Guthrie jokingly told the fan.

