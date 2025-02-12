Savannah Guthrie encourages others to bring their doubts to God: ‘He’s not afraid of our questions’

Guthrie's latest project is a kid's book in the same vein as her 2024 best seller!

All About Savannah Guthrie's "Mostly What God Does Is Love You" Book Tour

Savannah Guthrie is embarking on a book tour!

Guthrie's latest project, Mostly What God Does is Love You, is scheduled for release on February 25, and serves as a "sequel" of sorts to her 2024 New York Times #1 best-selling collection of essays Mostly What God Does.

While the latter project focused on adult readers, her latest book is decidedly kid-centric. In fact, despite it technically being a children's book, we fully expect it to be just as popular as last year's release.

And of course, whenever someone releases a new book, touring in support of it goes hand-in-hand. In a February 11 Instagram post, Guthrie excitedly spoke about her upcoming road trip:

Beginning February 20, the star will hit the road to meet her fellow book lovers in several cities across the United States. Guthrie's whirlwind tour runs for just seven days, so fans only have a short window if they want to catch the star before she returns to her day job.

Her tour stops are as follows:

Thursday, February 20 – Houston, TX

Friday, February 21 – Naperville, IL

Saturday, February 22- Schererville, IN

Saturday, February 22 – St. Louis, MO

Sunday, February 23 – Newtown, PA

Tuesday, February 25 – Ridgewood, NJ

Wednesday, February 26 – New York, NY

More information can be found here, including links for tickets for her tour dates and Mostly What God Does is Love You pre-ordering instructions.

Guthrie touched a lot of people with her book last year, and we're confident the 53-year-old's latest release will have just as big an impact on today's youth!

Savannah Guthrie speaks about her faith and being an author

Savannah Guthrie on TODAY on Friday, November 22, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

In a February 2024 interview with TODAY.com, Guthrie candidly spoke about her thought process about writing Mostly What God Does and admitted that although she's not an expert on the topic of faith and spirituality, she cares deeply about it and always had wanted to share her passion with others through reading.

"I'm not writing this book from some mountaintop where I've received some wisdom, and now I'm imparting it to the world," Guthrie confessed. "No, I'm still down here, struggling. Still down here, disappointing myself. I'm still down here, needing faith, needing grace, needing mercy, needing love. That's why I wrote the book — because I'm the person that needs to read it. And so I thought, if I do, then maybe others do, too."

Guthrie's faith guides her, and although she doesn't profess to be an expert on spirituality or religion, she credits her faith for steering her in the right direction in her personal and professional life.

"It's what makes me tick," she explained. "It's what makes me joyful. It's what helps me navigate the world and stresses and disappointments and fears."