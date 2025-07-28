Get ready for a fresh batch of Hosts and Musical Guests just ahead of pumpkin season.

Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Premiere Date and Details: Everything We Know

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live will be here before you know it.

After a whirlwind 50th anniversary season, the late night comedy staple will return on Saturday, October 4, 2025 to launch what we can only hope is its next half-century on NBC and Peacock.

In a lot of ways, it feels like Season 50 just ended, but the finale hosted by Scarlett Johansson aired back on May 17. The Jurassic World Rebirth star, who marked her seventh episode, co-starred in two sketches with Musical Guest Bad Bunny and became the most frequent female Host in SNL history. It's just one more milestone to celebrate amid a hugely eventful year.

Season 50 debuted on September 28, 2024 with Host Jean Smart and Musical Guest Jelly Roll, along with three new featured players Jane Wickline, Emil Wakim, and Ashley Padilla. Interweaving a milestone season with a high-profile election year, SNL alums Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, Andy Samberg returned alongside comedian Jim Gaffigan to join multiple cold opens as Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz, respectively.

In February 2025, the show held its biggest party ever with both a live concert and three-hour live special that featured former cast members, Hosts, and Musical Guests paying tribute to SNL history. But Season 51 marks the start of a new era for Saturday Night Live, so be sure to mark your calendars for the first weekend in October and check back here for up-to-the-minute updates on the premiere's Host and more.

SNL Season 51 premieres on October 4, 2025

The first weekend in October will mark the beginning of Saturday Night Live Season 51.

Melissa McCarthy, Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, John Mulaney, Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon, Alec Baldwin, Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson during the Martin Short Five-Timers Club Cold Open on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who's the Host of Saturday Night Live's Season 51 premiere? The Host and Musical Guest have yet to be announced, but we'll update you the minute we can! Here's a rundown of everyone who hosted in Season 50, and who performed as Musical Guest.

Chappell Roan during Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 5 on November 2, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who's in the SNL Season 51 cast? The Season 51 cast hasn't been announced as of yet! SNL's Season 50 cast was Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Three new Featured Players also made their debut: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Michael Che and Colin Jost continued their tenure as the longest-running co-anchors in "Weekend Update" history.

Anchor Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim as Miss Eggy, and anchor Michael Che during Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How do I watch new SNL episodes? New SNL episodes will air at 11:30/10:30c beginning Saturday, October 4 live on NBC and Peacock, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Stream sketches from every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock now.

