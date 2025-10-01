Saturday Night Live Season 51 Cast Members: The Complete Lineup for 2025-2026

Saturday Night Live has officially locked in its Season 51 cast, NBC Insider can confirm. When SNL returns on October 4 with Host Bad Bunny, the group of performers gracing the Studio 8H stage will look a bit different than it did in Season 50 — such is the nature of a show that's been subverting expectations since 1975. And with no less than five new additions, it's already shaping up to be an exciting run of fresh episodes following the massive SNL50 celebrations in early 2025.

Among the exciting changes: A longtime contributor has been upped to the main cast. Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall, an SNL writer since 2021, is among the freshman Featured Players.

Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and James Austin Johnson, who has played President Donald Trump for the past four seasons, are among those returning, as are Featured Players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who both made their debut in 2024. Michael Che and Colin Jost will return as "Weekend Update" anchors, extending their status as the longest-running duo behind the desk.

Get to know SNL's full Season 51 cast below.

Which Season 50 cast members are coming back to SNL?

Season 50 Repertory Players Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang have returned to Studio 8H to get to work.

Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who joined as Featured Players in 2024, are also back.

Who is in Saturday Night Live's Season 51 cast?

SNL's Season 51 Repertory Players, in alphabetical order:

Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 12

First joining SNL as a writer in 2013, New York City native Michael Che has anchored "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost since 2014. This makes them the longest-running "Update" anchors in the show's history, beating Seth Meyers' former record by almost four years and counting. Che was also one of SNL's head writers with Jost from 2017-2023.

Che has earned nine Emmy nominations for his writing on the show, and earned two Emmy wins in 2025 for producing and writing on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, including for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Prior to his time on “SNL,” Che was a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and appeared alongside Chris Rock in the 2015 film Top Five. He can be seen performing stand-up comedy in NYC and touring across the country.

Mikey Day

Mikey Day appears on the SNL50 Red Carpet on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Photo: NBC/Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Images

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 10

Mikey Day became an SNL cast member in 2016 after starting as a writer in Season 39. Day is a rock-solid performer known for his work in sketches like "Beavis and Butt-Head" with Ryan Gosling, as well as his gift for physical comedy (look no further than his Season 50 Weekend Update appearance, "A Guy Who Just Walked into a Spiderweb on Trump's Tariffs.")

Day is also known for a long record of monster hits with his writing partner Streeter Seidell, including Joker parody "Grouch," "HBO Mario Kart Trailer" starring Pedro Pascal, and "Haunted Elevator," which introduced David S. Pumpkins. Day told NBC Insider they were randomly assigned as office mates, and their fruitful collab was born. "It was random, and that’s how the show works: You’re up late, and then we'd be like, 'sorry to bug you — do you think this is funny?' From there, just kind of worked. He’s my work wife, eleven years later," Day said.

Andrew Dismukes

Andrew Dismukes during the “Falling Down” sketch on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Photo: Jenni Pietromonaco/NBC

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 6

Stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Dismukes has been a cast member since 2020 after beginning as a writer in 2017. The Texas native often collaborates with fellow cast member James Austin Johnson. A seasoned improviser, Dismukes has also joined SNL writer Ceara Jane O'Sullivan and more of his coworkers in her recurring Improv with My Friends from Work shows at NYC's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman as Dana Bash during the “CNN App” sketch on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photo: Jenni Pietromonaco/NBC

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 7

An ace celebrity impersonator, Chloe Fineman rose to fame on Instagram before joining Saturday Night Live in Season 45. Fineman has also guest-starred on shows like Big Mouth, Twisted Metal, Laid, and movies including Freakier Friday, Summer of 69, and Despicable Me 4.

Marcello Hernández and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Life, Saturday, December 9, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 4

His real name is Marcello Hernández, but to some SNL fans, he'll always be Domingo. The Miami, Florida native joined SNL as a Featured Player in Season 48. Since then, the actor and stand-up comic has become a fixture in sketches and at the "Weekend Update" desk, where he's appeared both as himself and as characters like one half of "The Couple You Can't Believe Are Together."

James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 5

After stand-up comedian, actor, and writer James Austin Johnson gained notoriety on social media for his uncanny impression of President Donald Trump, he was cast as a Featured Player on SNL for Season 47. Other impressions in Johnson's arsenal include former president Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham, Bill Walton, and Bob Dylan. Johnson is from Nashville, Tennessee.

Colin Jost

Colin Jost appears during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live on October 31, 2020. Photo: Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 13

In a trajectory that mirrors his former colleague Seth Meyers', Colin Jost has worked at Saturday Night Live for 20 years. After working as an SNL writer since 2005, Jost joined the cast to take over "Weekend Update" from Meyers in 2014. Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 18 Emmys for his SNL writing.

Jost received two Emmys in 2025 for his work as a producer and writer for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” Out of his total 19 Emmy nominations, 16 were for his writing on SNL. Author of the book A Very Punchable Face, Jost is famously from Staten Island.

Sarah Sherman

Sarah Sherman at The Television Academy for the Saturday Night Live Season 50 celebration in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 5

Prior to joining SNL in Season 47, Sarah Sherman was known to live audiences as Sarah Squirm, gaining fans with her surreal brand of gross-out humor. While the Long Island native can morph into any sketch part with the help of a wig, she's found endless ways to meld her unique comedy style with Saturday Night Live's (and she also particularly enjoys roasting Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" visits).

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson on That's My Jam "Kenan Thompson & Big Boi vs. Kesha & Renee Elise Goldsberry" Episode. Photo: Vestal Ward/NBC

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 23

When it comes to being the consummate SNL performer, you might say that Kenan Thompson was born to do it. The former child actor, Kenan and Kel star, and six-time Emmy nominee notches his 23rd season on the show in Season 51, continuing his run as the longest-running cast member of all time.

"The thing I've learned about Kenan is that, you can imagine, everyone respects and reveres this man," Bowen Yang told Jenna Bush Hager about Thompson on TODAY. "But what's so special is that he gives it back to them in equal measure, and just goes above and beyond."

Bowen Yang on Watch What Happens Live with Any Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 7

A cast member since Season 45 after coming aboard as writer in Season 44, Bowen Yang is entering his seventh season. In addition to his popularity as a performer on SNL, Yang has had a huge 12 months. In addition to portraying Pfannee in Wicked Part 1 and Part 2 alongside Season 50 Host Ariana Grande, Yang took his Las Culturistas podcast with actor Matt Rogers to the next level with their biggest Las Culturistas Culture Awards ever, televised on Bravo and streaming on Peacock now.

Yang has earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series on SNL — including one for Season 50! — and one nod for Outstanding Writing.

SNL's Returning Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Ashley Padilla for Saturday Night Live Season 50. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 2

Ashley Padilla debuted as a Featured Player in Season 50, scoring breakout moments like her "Weekend Update" turn as Jo-Ann, of fabric store fame. Prior to joining SNL, Padilla was a member of L.A.'s Groundlings Main Company from 2021-2024.

Jane Wickline

Jane Wickline for Saturday Night Live Season 50. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Seasons as a cast member, including Season 51: 2

A Los Angeles native, Jane Wickline arrived at SNL in Season 50 having gained a massive, million-deep following on TikTok for her funny content — including the type of keyboard-backed songs she's performed on "Weekend Update."

Who are SNL's new Featured Players?

Tommy Brennan

Tommy Brennan on stage during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 124. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, stand-up comedian Tommy Brennan was chosen as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2023. Watch Brennan's Tonight Show comedy set from June 2025 here.

Jeremy Culhane

Jeremy Culhane attends the The Sperm Bank screening during the Shorts: Resilience - 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/Tribeca Festival

A frequent guest on Dropout's slate of shows, Jeremy Culhane is a performer at the L.A. Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre who is from Altadena, California.

Ben Marshall

Ben Marshall during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 20 on May 17, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Ben Marshall has been a Saturday Night Live writer since Season 47, when he also began appearing alongside writing partners John Higgins and Martin Herlihy in videos as the trio Please Don't Destroy. Higgins announced his departure from the show in early September, signaling the end of PDD's appearances on SNL.

Kam Patterson

Kam Patterson at the Permission to Tonight at the Improv as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Kam Patterson is a stand-up comedian from Orlando, Florida. In 2025, he'll appear alongside Kevin Hart, Teyana Taylor, and his new cast mate Ben Marshall in the streaming movie 72 Hours.

Veronika Slowikowska

Veronika Slowikowska attends the Closing Night Film I Like Movies during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 18, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF

Like her new cast mates Chloe Fineman, James Austin Johnson, and Jane Wickline, Veronika Slowikowska became familiar to many comedy fans through her funny videos on Instagram, where she has 1 million followers. Learn more about Slowikowska's background here.

Who is SNL's announcer? Darrell Hammond. Hammond was a cast member from 1995 to 2009, the longest-running tenure of anyone until Kenan Thompson shattered that record. In Season 40, he became Saturday Night Live's announcer following Don Pardo's death in 2014.

Darrell Hammond attends the SNL 50 Anniversary Special red carpet event on February 16, 2025. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/NBC

Saturday Night Live Season 51 premieres on October 4 at 11:30 ET/10:30 C/8:30 PT on NBC and Peacock, streaming next-day on Peacock.

