Did they realize they were making history in the halls of Studio 8H?

13 Archival Photos of the First Saturday Night Live Cast, Hosts & Musical Guests

When Saturday Night Live debuted in October 1975, it marked the beginning of a surprising, funny, and unabashedly experimental phenomenon that quickly made stars of original cast members Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, and Chevy Chase.

"You’d pass by people and they would shake,” Curtin told The New York Times ahead of the SNL50 anniversary celebrations. “They had a physical reaction to you, because they could feel the energy behind what was happening at 30 Rock. And it was very, very exciting.”

Not that they necessarily knew they were making something that would remain iconic today. "I don’t think it concerned us one way or the other,” Chevy Chase We were going to do what we do, and if you laugh, great, you laugh. You’ll tell somebody else about it, and they’ll laugh the next time.”

The first season of SNL was funny, sure, but it was also deeply experimental. Future Five-Timers Club members Elliott Gould and Candice Bergen both hosted twice. Then-U.S. Press Secretary Ron Nessen only hosted once. The Muppets were also there. Briefly.

Relive the earliest days of SNL in these photos from the NBC archives

Laraine Newman, Jane Curtin, and Gilda Radner were in the very first SNL cast. All three left the show in the Season 5 season finale on May 24, 1985, alongside Garrett Morris and Bill Murray, who'd replaced Chevy Chase in Season 2.

Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner during the 'Chevy's Girls' skit on Saturday Night Live on September 25, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner during the 'Gary Gilmore' skit on Saturday Night Live on December 11, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Jim Henson contributed to SNL's first season with a short-lived series for adults called "The Land of Gorch." Here, Gilda Radner got cozy with one of the Muppets.

Jim Henson's Puppets and Glida Radner during "No Bees" skit on Saturday Night Live on January 24, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Before being recruited by fellow Canadian Lorne Michaels, Dan Aykroyd — the youngest member of the original cast — had already struck up a collaborative friendship at Chicago's Second City. (Another friend and collaborator of Aykroyd's, Valri Bromfield, also did a comedy segment in the very first episode of SNL.)

Dan Aykroyd as Eliot Ness and John Belushi as Rico during "The Untouchables" skit on Saturday Night Live on February 21, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Chevy Chase as doctor, Laraine Newman as sister and Gilda Radner as Babs during "National Uvula Association" commercial on Saturday Night Live Season 1 Episode 22 on May 29, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Chevy Chase told the New York Times that he initially turned down Lorne Michaels' offer of joining the new show as a writer, and then clearly changed his mind. Though he exited the show midway through Season 2 to pursue a film career, he was instrumental in creating the "Weekend Update" format that still exists today.

Garrett Morris as Jamal during "Samurai B.M.O.C." skit on May 21, 1977. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Garrett Morris was a Julliard-trained singer and dramatic actor when he signed on to join the experimental new show.

SNL Season 1 Hosts

The Hosts of SNL's first season included a couple of repeat talents:

Episode 1: George Carlin

Episode 2: Paul Simon

Episode 3: Rob Reiner

Episode 4: Candice Bergen

Episode 5: Robert Klein

Episode 6: Lily Tomlin

Episode 7: Richard Pryor

Episode 8: Candice Bergen

Episode 9: Elliott Gould

Episode 10: Buck Henry

Episode 11: Peter Cook and Dudley Moore

Episode 12: Dick Cavett

Episode 13: Peter Boyle

Episode 14: Desi Arnaz

Episode 15: Jill Clayburgh

Episode 16: Anthony Perkins

Episode 17: Ron Nessen

Episode 18: Raquel Welch

Episode 19: Madeline Kahn

Episode 20: Dyan Cannon

Episode 21: Buck Henry

Episode 22: Elliott Gould

Episode 23: Louise Lasser

Episode 24: Kris Kristofferson

Richard Pryor and Land Shark appear on Saturday Night Live Season 1 Episode 7 on December 13, 1975. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Lorne Michaels appears on Saturday Night Live Season 1 Episode 11 on January 24, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Paul Simon, Lily Tomlin, and Desi Arnaz were the first stars to pull SNL double duty as Host and Musical Guest.

Musical Guest Desi Arnaz performs with band on Saturday Night Live Season 1 Episode 14 on February 21, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Lily Tomlin and Gilda Radner appear on Saturday Night Live Episode 114 on February 26, 1977 (Photo by Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

SNL Season 1 Musical Guests

While today's SNL episodes typically only include one Musical Guest, episodes in Season 1 often featured two — or even three.

Episode 1: Billy Preston and Janis Ian

Episode 2: Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Randy Newman, & the Jesse Dixon Singers

Episode 3: John Belushi performs a Joe Cocker tribute

Episode 4: Esther Phillips

Episode 5: ABBA and Loudon Wainwright III

Episode 6: Lily Tomlin

Episode 7: Gil Scott-Heron

Episode 8: Martha Reeves and The Stylistics

Episode 9: Anne Murray

Episode 10: Bill Withers and Toni Basil

Episode 11: Neil Sedaka

Episode 12: Jimmy Cliff

Episode 13: Al Jarreau

Episode 14: Desi Arnaz with Desi Arnaz Jr.

Episode 15: Leon Redbone

Episode 16: Betty Carter

Episode 17: The Patti Smith Group

Episode 18: Raquel Welch with John Belushi, Phoebe Snow, and John Sebastian.

Episode 19: Carly Simon

Episode 20: Leon and Mary Russell

Episode 21: Gordon Lightfoot

Episode 22: Leon Redbone; Harlan Collins Joyce Everson

Episode 23: The Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Episode 24: Rita Coolidge Kris Kristofferson

Musical guest Janis Ian performs on Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. Photo: Herb Ball/NBC

Musical guest ABBA performs on Saturday Night Live Season 1 Episode 5 on November 15, 1975. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Musical guest The Patti Smith Group performs on Saturday Night Live Season 1 Episode 17 on April 17, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images