Jim Carrey Blew the Whistle on Will Ferrell in SNL's Hilarious "Jacuzzi Lifeguard"

When Jim Carrey hosted Saturday Night Live for his first time on May 18, 1996, he played a man who takes his job very seriously a sketch titled "Jacuzzi Lifeguard." Watching his charges like a hawk, Frank jumped into action as soon as he spotted the tiniest chance that someone might drown. He'd be a shoo-in for Baywatch, if he only he had an ocean, or at least a small swimming pool, to guard.

When a man (Season 21 cast member Will Ferrell) lowers himself into the hot tub and starts splashing water on his face, he meets Frank, who blows a whistle directly into his ear.

"No roughhousing in the spa! Settle down please!" he yells. "Cut the horseplay sir, or I'll be forced to eject you from the swimming facility."

Ferrell's character is baffled as Frank scolds him for venturing into the middle of the tub ("You are too far! Return immediately!") and sitting by the wrong edge of the tub ("You are blocking the bubble jets!"). He's thoroughly lost when Frank blocks off half of the small hot tub so that Mr. Garson (Tim Meadows) can "swim laps."

When Ferrell's character gets a toe cramp, he makes the mistake of telling Frank, and Frank puts on a watermelon pool floatie to "save" the baffled spa patron with some fully unnecessary mouth to mouth. A simple sketch premise, executed perfectly.

Jim Carrey's SNL hosting debut featured "Jacuzzi Lifeguard" and a Roxbury Guys sketch with Will Ferrell

In his 1996 episode, Carrey joined Ferrell and Cheri Oteri in the famous Spartan Cheerleaders sketch as a foreign exchange student named Lochmiel whose school spirit was too much for his home country. He was sent to an American school where his pep would fit in, and he was almost too much for Craig and Arianna, too. Carrey also appeared in a "Roxbury Guys" sketch with Ferrell and Chris Kattan.

Will Ferrell as gym member, Jim Carrey as Frank during "Jacuzzi Lifeguard" skit during Saturday Night Live on May 18, 1996. Photo: Al Levine/NBC

While Carrey famously auditioned for SNL three times, life had another plan for him: He first found fame as a cast member on In Living Color alongside Damon Wayans, who'd been an SNL cast member in Season 11. Carrey went on to host SNL two more times on January 8, 2011, and October 25, 2014, and you can stream sketches from all three of his episodes on Peacock.